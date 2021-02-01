TONIGHT: Windy with snow, heavy at times early. Additional accumulations up to 3-6". Low: 26
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and brisk with lingering snow and flurries. A coating to 1-2" of additional accumulation possible. High: 33
TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and brisk with a little snow and flurries early. Low: 25
Our strong and long-lasting winter storm continues tonight, after already dumping one to as much as two feet across the area since the snow started on Sunday. A slow moving coastal storm meandering off the New Jersey coast will continue to spin snow and wind back through the area through tonight, occasionally moderate to heavy at times with one inch per hour snowfall rates. Lighter snow continues into Tuesday with light additional accumulations, before the marathon storm finally tapers off Tuesday evening. The cleanup can begin without fear of additional snow Wednesday and Thursday, with skies becoming partly sunny, although a brisk breeze will continue and lead to some blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures will climb above freezing, which will help with the cleanup at least slightly, as highs reach the mid to upper 30s. A few rain and snow showers are possible Friday morning, and there is the chance of another storm and another chance of snow later in the weekend.
TONIGHT AND TUESDAY
Snow will continue, moderate to heavy at times the first half of the night in heavier snow bands, becoming lighter later at night and into Tuesday. 1 to 2 feet of snow has already fallen, with the highest totals through much of the Lehigh Valley, North Jersey, and parts of Upper Bucks and Berks counties. Additional accumulations of as much as 3-6 inches is possible tonight, with an additional coating to an inch or two on Saturday. That will drive totals close to 30” on the high end, with widespread totals from 16 to 28 inches the general rule for many. Lesser totals in southern Pennsylvania and central and southern New Jersey due to less banding and more mixing throughout the storm. Light snow will taper to flurries Tuesday evening, and then the dig out can really begin with no fear of additional snow the following few days.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Skies become partly sunny on Wednesday, and Thursday looks mostly sunny, with brisk breezes and highs in the mid to upper 30s, allowing for some modest melting and compacting of the snow, with some improvements on the roads expected. Watch for refreezing at night as temperatures drop below freezing.
