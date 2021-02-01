NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM CONTINUES ACROSS THE REGION... ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and northeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will end by late this evening. Periods of light snow accumulating snow will linger through Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&