4th of July Celebration at Sayre Mansion 7/4/2023 - 5:00 PM- 9:00 PM The Sayre Mansion Sayre Mansion Independence Day Celebration/ Bethlehem, PA/ sayremansion.com 250 Wyandotte St. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania United States
Allentown Township 4th of July Celebration 7/4/2023 - 5:00 pm- 10:00 pm Cedar Beach Park Firework Celebration/ Cedar Beach Park/ (allentownpa.gov) Cedar Beach Park & J Birney Stadium; Basketball and Volleyball at Cedar Beach courts; Fireworks Celebration at J Birney Stadium
Bethlehem City Fireworks 7/4/2023 - START 9:15 PM Viewed from City Center Plaza on East Church Street Rain Date 7/5/2023
City of Bethlehem Fireworks 7/4/2023 - Around 7:00 PM Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square, Steel Stacks Independence Day/ Steel Stacks/ steelstacks.org (ArtsQuest Members Fireworks Party)
Dorney Park's Fourth of July Celebration 7/4/2023 - START 9:30 PM Dorney Park Dorney Park's Fourth of July Celebration
Eastburg's Big Bang Fireworks 7/1/2023 - Start 3:00 PM East Stroudsburg Community Alliance Eastburg's Big Bang Fireworks | East Stroudsburg Community Alliance | East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 (poconomountains.com)
Easton Heritage Day 7/9/2023 - STARTS 9:30 PM Easton, PA https://heritageday.org/
Emerald Fire Company Fireworks 7/8/2023 - Start 4:30 PM Facebook
Great American Blast at Coca-Cola Park 7/4/2023 - START 6:00 PM Coca- Cola Park Great American Blast at Coca-Cola Park FIREWORKS 9:15 pm
Independence Day Celebration at Woodstone Country Club 6/30/2023 - 4:00 pm- 10:00 pm Woodstone Country Club Independence Day Celebration/ Woodstone Counrty Club/ (woodstonegold.com)
Independence Day 7/4/2023 - START 11:00 AM- 3:00 PM Daniel Boone Homestead Independence Day Daniel Boone Homestead/ Birdsbo, PA Daniel Boone Homestead 400 Daniel Boone Road Birdsboro, PA 19508
John DeRosa 7/4/2023 - STARTS 5:30 PM- 7:30 PM Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square, Steel Stacks John DeRosa/ steel stacks/ steelstacks.org
Kutztown Folk Festival 7/1/2023- 7/9/2023 9:00 AM- 6:00 PM Kutztown Fairgrounds https://www.kutztownfestival.com/festival-information 225 North Whiteoak Street Kutztown, PA 19530
Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Independence Day 7/4/2023 - Start 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM Lehigh Valley Zoo Independence Day Celebration - Lehigh Valley Zoo (lvzoo.org) We will be giving away FREE flags while supplies last! Uncle Sam on stilts from Grins and Grins LLC will perform from 12PM-2PM! Listen to patriotic anthems from the Allentown Hobo Band in the barnyard area from 12PM-2PM and check out some themed crafts!
Let Freedom Wing! 7/1/2023-7/4/2023 START 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM Redeem in Visitor Center Let Freedom Wing/ Hawk Mountain Redeem in Visitor Center/hawkmountain.org Show us you're proud to be an American! Celebrate Independence Day weekend at Hawk Mountain and wear red, white, and blue apparel or accessories to receive half off your trail admission. Mountain Members who wear the colors are eligible to pick a flag for a prize in the Visitor Center! 1700 Hawk Mountain Rd Kempton, PA 19529 Phone: (610) 756-6961
New Hope Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Display 7/1/2023 - 9:10 PM Over the Delaware River
Pottstown July 4th Parade 7/4/2023 - START 10:30 AM High and Adams Sts. and continues west to Manatawny Street Pottstown July 4th Parade/ pottstownrotary.org
RSO's July 4th Star Spangled Spectacular 7/4/2023 - START 6:30 PM- 10:30 PM 2366 Bernville Rd RSO July 4th Star Spangled Spectacular/ Reading, PA Reading, PA 19605
Sing For America 7/4/2023 - START 3:30 PM- 5:00 PM Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square, Steel Stacks Sing For America/ Steel Stacks/ steelstacks.org
Skytop Lounge Celebration 7/4/2023 - Start 11:00 AM- 3:00 PM South Lawn, Skytop Lodge Skytop Lodge 4th of July | Events | Skytop Lodge | Poconos Resort
Tavern Tan 7/4/2023 - START 9:00 PM- 11:00 PM Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square, Steel Stacks Tavern Tan/ Steel Stacks/steelstacks.org
The Allentown Band 7/4/2023 - START 7:30 PM- 9:30 PM Levitt Pavilion, Steel Stacks The Allentown Band/Levitt Pavilion Steel Stacks/levittsteelstacks.org
The Borough of Wyomissing’s annual 4th of July Parade 7/4/23 - START 10:00 AM 1200 Cleveland Ave. and Wyomissing Blvd