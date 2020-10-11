The leftovers from Hurricane Delta are on the way. 

Monday time table 10/12

Here's what to expect on Monday from the remnants of Hurricane Delta.

While we'll spend most of your Sunday dry, a few light, spotty showers pop up around dinnertime. 

WEATHER 10/11/20

The afternoon showers pop up around dinnertime.

The steady rain arrives between 7 PM and 12 AM.

The steady rain first arrives in the Philadelphia area around 7 PM.

7 pm 10/11

Rain arrives in Philadelphia and the Philly suburbs just after dinnertime.

Then, it moves north.  By 10 PM, it's in the Lehigh Valley.

10pm 10/11

When you're watching 69 News at 10 P.M. rain will be in the Lehigh Valley.

By midnight, the Poconos have the steady rain.

12a 10/12

Showers keep moving north after dinnertime.

The steady rain will last all night and so will the breezes from the east at 10-20 MPH.  These breezes will blow rain sideways, at times.

weather tonight 10/11/20

The wind will blow the rain sideways, making it unpleasant to be outside.

Toward daybreak (5-7 AM), heavy rain will develop.

6a 10/11

The oranges and yellows are pockets of heavy rain.

The will be pockets of heavy rain during the morning commute. 

If you plan to drive Monday morning, be prepared for heavy rain for a good part of your drive.  Why not check your windshield wipers today to make sure they're in good shape and don't need to be replaced?

8a 10/12

There will be heavy rain in spots for the morning commute.

The heavy, steady rain will continue through the end of the morning.

noon 10/12

Breaks in the rain will start first in PA and last in NJ.

Later in the morning, the heavy rain ends. 

Around lunchtime, the rain becomes less steady and we start seeing breaks in the rain.  The breaks first start in PA and then, some drier air moves into NJ.

3p 10/12

More breaks in the rain continue as we move through the afternoon.

The scatted showers become fewer and fewer by dinnertime, but it stays breezy all day.

5 pm 10/12

The showers will become more spotty in the evening.

After sunset, there will be only a few spotty showers left. 

10 pm 10/12

We'll have spotty showers early Monday night.

Overall, most places will see 1-2" of rain.  A few spots will get 2-3".  Places that keep getting pockets of heavy rain to pop up will get the 2-3".

Rain totals 10/12

While most places get 1-2" of rain, a few places will get more heavy rain than everyone else and grab 2-3" of rain.  The closer you are to the Jersey Shore, the more rain you get.

After midnight, we stand to see only a leftover shower or two after midnight, and the breezes will end.

4a 10/13

There will be only a few showers left after midnight on Monday.

Most of us are dry, but cloudy Tuesday morning  There will be a leftover shower for only a spot or two.

The sun will start breaking through the clouds by lunchtime on Tuesday, and it's pretty sunny in the evening.  Once we get the sun back, we'll keep it through Thursday.

Looking ahead 10/13

It's milder and sunnier midweek.

We'll get rain again on Thursday night. 

A cold front stops by to bring some showers.  The showers will linger into Friday.  Then, the sunnier, drier, and cooler weather returns for the weekend.

7 day 10/11/20

After a warmer midweek, a cold front brings cooler weather to end the week.  It also brings a few showers Thursday night and Friday.

