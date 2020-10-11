The leftovers from Hurricane Delta are on the way.
While we'll spend most of your Sunday dry, a few light, spotty showers pop up around dinnertime.
The steady rain arrives between 7 PM and 12 AM.
The steady rain first arrives in the Philadelphia area around 7 PM.
Then, it moves north. By 10 PM, it's in the Lehigh Valley.
By midnight, the Poconos have the steady rain.
The steady rain will last all night and so will the breezes from the east at 10-20 MPH. These breezes will blow rain sideways, at times.
Toward daybreak (5-7 AM), heavy rain will develop.
The will be pockets of heavy rain during the morning commute.
If you plan to drive Monday morning, be prepared for heavy rain for a good part of your drive. Why not check your windshield wipers today to make sure they're in good shape and don't need to be replaced?
The heavy, steady rain will continue through the end of the morning.
Later in the morning, the heavy rain ends.
Around lunchtime, the rain becomes less steady and we start seeing breaks in the rain. The breaks first start in PA and then, some drier air moves into NJ.
The scatted showers become fewer and fewer by dinnertime, but it stays breezy all day.
After sunset, there will be only a few spotty showers left.
Overall, most places will see 1-2" of rain. A few spots will get 2-3". Places that keep getting pockets of heavy rain to pop up will get the 2-3".
After midnight, we stand to see only a leftover shower or two after midnight, and the breezes will end.
Most of us are dry, but cloudy Tuesday morning There will be a leftover shower for only a spot or two.
The sun will start breaking through the clouds by lunchtime on Tuesday, and it's pretty sunny in the evening. Once we get the sun back, we'll keep it through Thursday.
We'll get rain again on Thursday night.
A cold front stops by to bring some showers. The showers will linger into Friday. Then, the sunnier, drier, and cooler weather returns for the weekend.