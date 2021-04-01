A message about our Weather App from Dan Skeldon:
If you enjoy using the free 69 News Stormcenter App…we want to make sure you’re able to continue to use the app and all of its great features as we move into April. After March 31st, some of the oldest versions of our app will no longer work correctly. There’s a very easy two step fix to ensure you stay weather ready…
Step one is to download the latest version of our Stormcenter App.
Step two is to make sure you also update the operating system on your phone…whether it’s an apple or android smart phone. Starting April 1st…some of the older operating systems may also cause our app to not function as you expect it to. That includes any versions of operating systems older than 11 for Apple and 6 for Android.
And that’s it…two easy steps to ensure you have our free weather app to keep you ahead of any storm and to have our forecast in the palm of your hand whenever you need it.
Thanks!