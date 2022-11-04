Our sun-tastic start to November continued on Friday, with another day of 70-degree sunshine! The first weekend of November is even warmer, with highs approaching the mid 70s each of the next three days, with record highs perhaps challenged on Saturday and likely being tied or broken on Monday. We'll have low clouds, fog, and some patchy drizzle early Saturday, before partly sunny skies and unseasonably warm temps return by afternoon. Sunday will also start out with clouds and even a few showers, and clouds may be a little more stubborn to break. But the entire weekend is very warm by November standards, rather breezy throughout, and also mainly dry despite a touch of Saturday morning drizzle or Sunday morning scattered showers. Monday may be the best and warmest day of the bunch, with mid 70s and partly sunny skies. Then it's back to reality on Election Day with seasonably cool sunshine and upper 50s for the middle of the week, which will seem cool compared to the weekend for sure! Our best rain chances don't arrive until the end of next week, likely centered on Friday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
After warm sunshine on our Friday, expect low clouds to increase overnight thanks to a mild southeast breeze off the ocean. So skies should become mainly cloudy overnight, but those clouds will keep us quite mild with lows only in the mid 50s. Some patchy fog and drizzle will also be possible late tonight, and will likely linger into the early morning hours on Saturday.
SATURDAY
Don't let a gray start on Saturday discourage you, as we'll have to contend with some low clouds and even some patchy fog and drizzle the first half of Saturday morning. That should lift by midday, with a partly sunny, increasingly breezy, but increasingly warm afternoon following. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, and record highs could be challenged. The number to beat in the Lehigh Valley is 75 degrees, set at ABE back in 1994. In Berks County, the current record high is 78 degrees, set in 1975. That one may be a little harder to reach, but we may not be too far away. Clouds fill back in Saturday night and there could be a shower or two late, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Don't forget to fall back those clouds Saturday night, and get ready for early sunsets starting Sunday.
SUNDAY
Sunday looks to also start cloudy and there could be a few primarily morning showers, and again especially from the Lehigh Valley points west. It's another breezy and warm day regardless of the mostly cloudy skies and any scattered showers that may be around early, with highs again around 70-75 degrees. The warmest temperatures are likely south and east of the Lehigh Valley, away from any shower threat and where the sun is more likely to come out during the day. So it's warm and mainly dry day, even if it's not especially sunny.
MONDAY
This could be the warmest day of our impressively warm stretch to start November, with widespread mid 70s likely thanks to partly sunny skies (after some morning clouds burn off once again). Record highs on the books for Monday are: 74 at ABE (set in 1938) and 74 in RDG (set in 2020). Both those records are likely to be tied or broken. Monday also won't be as breezy as the weekend was, so be sure to enjoy the last unseasonably warm day before an Election Day temperature reality check greets us on Tuesday.
ELECTION DAY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny skies will return for the middle of next week, but as high pressure builds in, east to northeast winds, a bit brisk Tuesday, means a return to reality temperature-wise. Highs will be back to normal in the seasonably cool upper 50s, which is right where we should be for this time of year. Look for lots of sunshine both days, so the weather will fully cooperate for voters heading to the polls. You may need a light jacket, after being spoiled by the warmth the preceding week.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Clouds will increase on Thursday, as we'll watch a cold front to our west and a disturbance along the coast of the Southeast US converge, likely bringing some rain our way anytime from later Thursday through Friday. How wet will be determined how these two features interact, but Friday definitely looks to be the wet day of the forecast, at least the way things look right now.
