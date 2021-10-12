Sunshine has certainly been at a premium since Friday, the last day we had appreciable blue skies. Since then, it's been four straight days of either mostly or entirely cloudy weather. Despite the clouds, there hasn't been much in the way of wet weather, except for the drizzle and drops we had on Sunday. And even with limited sunshine, temperatures have remained close to seasonable levels, from the mid 60s to low 70s, over the last few days. If it's still close to 70° with all of these clouds, imagine how warm it will get when the sun finally returns! We'll get a chance to see that first hand later this week, as we finally shake our persistent easterly ocean breeze that's been largely responsible for the gray weather. We'll see a little more sun later Wednesday, then a lot more sun come Thursday and Friday, as highs climb through the 70s, likely topping out near 80 degrees before the work and school week is out. All the while, it's mainly dry, until later Saturday when a cold front approaches. Ahead of that front, it's still warm on Saturday, but with some afternoon showers or even a thunderstorm. Behind our front, a more fall-like weather pattern will finally set up, starting Sunday and then continuing through most of next week.
TONIGHT
The clouds will remain with us again tonight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and some patchy fog expected to return overnight. Areas that did clear out, mainly north and east of the Lehigh Valley, should see the clouds roll back in. The clouds will keep temperatures up in the mid to upper 50s, warmer than our average low for mid-October, which is in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY
We'll finally shift our wind around from the cooler and cloudier easterly direction to a warmer and brighter southwest one. So while we start the day with clouds and fog, some sun should break out by afternoon, and that sun should allow highs to reach the low to mid 70s. It's the start of a warming trend that continues the rest of the week.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
A partly sunny, mostly dry, and increasingly warm pattern will highlight the end of the work and school week, as highs climb farther into the upper 70s, with some backyard thermometers flirting with 80 degrees by Friday. The nights will be mild as well, with lows not far from 60°.
THIS WEEKEND
A strong cold front will approach later Saturday, most likely Saturday evening the way things look right now. Out ahead of that front, it's partly sunny, warm, and even a bit humid on Saturday with highs again well into the 70s. There will be a narrow band of showers and given the warmth and humidity, even a thunderstorm, out ahead of the front later Saturday or early Saturday night. Once the front passes, it is much cooler and comfier and more fall-like starting Sunday, with highs back to seasonable levels in the mid 60s. Sunday and Monday look partly sunny, brisk, and cool with a fall-ish feeling high in the mid 60s, and cooler fall-like nights as well with lows in the mid 40s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: