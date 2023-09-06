It will certainly feel like the dog days of summer straight through the rest of this upcoming week. Ironically, the hottest stretch of weather this summer continues through at least Thursday, with 90-degree heat. All the while, our weather remains partly to mostly sunny and dry, with no rain in the forecast until later Thursday into Friday when a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible ahead of a cold front. An unsettled pattern will last into the weekend and it appears fairly likely the temperatures will at least be dropping back to more seasonable levels with a gradual drop in humidity over the course of the weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
Highs today will be around 90-95 degrees, and perhaps even some record highs being challenged. Expect hazy sunshine mixed with a few clouds and the heat index creeping a bit higher into the mid to upper 90s when the humidity is factored in. It'll still remain dry, so with the hot sunshine blazing make sure you're taking the proper heat precautions to stay safe. Nighttime temperatures will stay mild again falling just below 70 degrees amid muggy conditions.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The oppressive heat and humidity will continue Thursday as we await a cold front on Friday. That cold front will spark up a late day/ evening shower or thunderstorm on Thursday and some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms on Friday. There is also a low chance for a storm to become severe along the front - the main threat will be strong damaging winds.
WEEKEND
Low pressure will develop along the aforementioned cold front and that will keep rain chances in the forecast through the weekend. As of now, Saturday looks to have the better chance of a scattered showers and thunderstorms with some of the activity continuing through the first half of the day Sunday, Now, timing can change so we'll keep an eye on it and fine tune the details later in the week. The 90° stretch will break by the weekend and high temperatures both days will be near 80 in the afternoon with nighttime lows in the middle 60s.
