Welcome to the weekend, and the second weekend of December will be a "50-50" one weather-wise, with the first half better and the second half wetter and even a little whiter for some. Expect lots of seasonably cool sunshine for Saturday, with 20s to start the day and low 40s to finish it. Clouds increase towards evening and thicken up overnight, with some light rain and snow for Sunday. While not a big storm, the rain and snow will make for an unpleasant Sunday, with highs only in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. While there can be some wet snow down to the I-78 corridor, especially in the morning, it's the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey where 1-3 inches of snow is possible Sunday. We'll dry out and eventually clear out early next week, with Tuesday and Wednesday the pick days of the week. Late in the week needs to be watched, as a possible coastal low could bring a wintry mix to the area Thursday and Friday. A colder and possibly active pattern likely sets up through the holidays.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
It will be a cold start to the weekend with widespread 20s Saturday morning, but mostly sunny skies should allow a nice recovery into the low 40s by afternoon. Winds will be light, and a seasonably cool, dry, and pleasant Saturday is in the offing, with just some late clouds increasing for some. It's the better weekend day for holiday preps or outdoor plans.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Clouds will thicken up overnight, and after midnight, there can be a few snow showers along and north of the I-78 corridor and a few rain showers farther south and east. As the clouds increase, it shouldn't be as cold as Friday night, with lows around 30 degrees.
SUNDAY
Our next disturbance likely won't be a major storm, but will have a negative impact on any outdoor plans on Sunday. Expect a cloudy and chilly day with some occasional light rain and snow, with mostly light snow in the Poconos, mostly light rain towards the Delaware Valley, and a mix of light rain and snow along the Interstate 78 corridor in the morning transitioning to all light rain by afternoon. Highs will only be in the mid 30s in the Poconos, the upper 30s in the Lehigh Valley, and near or just above 40 degrees farther south and east. The Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey stand the best chance of seeing 1-3" of snow, with an early morning coating possible as far south as I-78 before that change to light rain. Some scattered rain and snow showers will linger into Sunday night.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
We'll see some seasonably cool and mainly dry weather to start the new work and school week, although clouds may linger for some or most of the day Monday. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday into Wednesday, the nicest looking days next week. Our average high for mid-December is in the mid 40s, and we'll likely be running a few degrees cooler but not by much, say low 40s most afternoons the first half of next week. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 20s.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Things get interesting later next week, as what looks like a potentially stronger low pressure heads our way. This initially looked like a "cutter" that would cut up through the Great Lakes, and give us milder temps and rain. But with a big traffic jam in the atmosphere up over the Arctic, that low is taking a detour and likely heads for the coast. And coastal lows this time of year mean chillier temps and the potential for winter weather, some combination of snow, sleet, ice, and rain, depending on the ultimate storm track and strength. Stay tuned and check back early next week. The time period to watch is Thursday into Friday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: