The weekend started off on a mostly cloudy note on Saturday, but from the I-78 corridor on north, it was a dry albeit a rather gray day with highs up in the mid-70s. Farther south, there were some light rain showers from southern PA to South Jersey and Delaware, but rainfall amounts were light and it may be the only rain in the area through most of next week. So, we're saving the better weekend day, and deservedly so, for area moms on Sunday. 5 of the last 6 Mother's Days have seen at least some rain, and some have been washouts, so to say a nice day for mom is overdue is an understatement. Expect seasonably mild day amid sunshine mixed with some high clouds on Sunday, with highs in the low 70s to wrap up the weekend. While temperatures vary day-to-day next week, the dry weather looks to be a constant. Expect partly to occasionally mostly sunny skies Monday through Thursday, with next Friday our next opportunity for some increasingly needed rain. Most days are in the 70s, with Tuesday likely the warmest and closest to 80°, and Wednesday the cool exception with highs only in the mdi 60s. If skies are clear and winds are light Wednesday night, there may be some patchy late in the season frost to watch out for.
DETAILED FORECAST
MOTHER'S DAY
We've had some rainy Mother's Days over the last decade, but not this year. Mom, you'll get a day filled with seasonably mild sunshine, and afternoon highs in the low 70s, right where we should be for mid-May. Sunshine will mix with some high clouds as the day progresses, but it will be no worse than partly to mostly sunny all day. There will be a noticeable but not-too-brisk northerly breeze around 10-15mph, which will help deliver more comfortable air after a slight bout with some higher humidity on Saturday.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Monday and Tuesday should bring partly sunny skies and continued dry weather, with seasonable highs in the low 70s returning for Monday, then upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will press down from the north. As the aforementioned front slides through Tuesday night, it may bring a spotty shower, but most places likely stay dry. More notable is the quick shot of cool that will follow for Wednesday and Wednesday night.
WEDNESDAY
Behind our cold front, it will be noticeably cooler and a bit brisk, with partly sunny skies but highs only in the mid-60s. As high pressure builds in Wednesday night, winds will diminish and skies will likely be clear. With clear enough skies and light enough winds, lows may drop into the mid to upper 30s Wednesday night, and some post Mother's Day frost is possible, which is fairly late in the season but not unheard of.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Thursday looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs up in the low 70s, after a cool and potentially frosty start in spots. We're to the point when we need some rain again, and Friday into Saturday would be our next opportunity as a cold front approaches with some possible showers later Friday into Saturday.
