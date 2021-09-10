A mainly dry and pleasant stretch of weather will continue through Sunday. Early next week, a front may set up show over the Northeast and Great Lakes, and we may alternate between the cooler and warmer side of that front. And when that front is nearby, a few showers are possible from time to time. However, we look entirely dry through Sunday and any rain next week looks mostly on the lighter and scattered side, with no tropical systems to be concerned about either through next week. We'll be at our coolest on Friday (middle 70s) and Friday night (near 50°), and at our warmest Sunday through Wednesday, with highs inching past 80 degrees each afternoon.
FRIDAY
For the second straight week, our Friday will have a fall-ish feel, with partly to mostly sunny skies, a noticeable northwest breeze, and highs only in the low to mid 70s, a good 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average for early September. With clear skies and diminishing winds overnight, Friday night will be the coolest of the forecast, with lows near 50 degrees for many and some mid to upper 40s in the normally cooler spots.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
This could be one of the nicest stretches from start to finish weekends we've seen in a while, with a pair of partly to mostly sunny days expected. Temperatures will warm a little each day, as Saturday gets up into the mid to upper 70s after a very cool and crisp start, and Sunday climbs into the middle 80s, dry and quite all the while. A shower or two is possible Sunday night, but the weekend days look to be keepers.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We'll watch a front early next week bob up and down across the Northeast. We're likely on the warmer side of it Monday and Wednesday, and the cooler side on Tuesday. Warmer means highs in the 80s, while cooler likely means 70s. Weather-wise, we'll have a mix of clouds and sunshine each day, and all three days look more dry than wet. However, a shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially days when the front is nearby or sliding up and down through the area.