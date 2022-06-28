The first weekend of summer was about as good as it gets weather-wise, and what most of us want a summery weekend to feature. Both days featured plenty of sunshine, both were quite warm with highs well into the 80s, flirting with 90° in spots. And while there was some modest to moderate humidity around both days, it certainly was far from oppressive.
The cold front that brought some wet weather earlier Monday has swept the humidity away, providing a couple of comfier days Tuesday and Wednesday before the warmth and humidity build back late in the week, but again not to excessive levels.
Friday will be the hottest day of the week with our best chance at some 90° heat, and Saturday will be our next best chance of a few scattered showers and storms ahead of our next cold front.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Expect some sun-tastic early summer weather to wrap up the month of June from Tuesday through Thursday. Comfort will be king to start this stretch, with refreshingly low humidity and plenty of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday.
Highs will warm a little each day, with mid to upper 70s on Tuesday, low 80s on Wednesday, and then mid 80s with a touch more humidity come later Thursday. All the while, it's mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant with no rain in the forecast.
We'll have a few comfier sleeping nights as well with lows in the 50s Monday through Wednesday nights. Enjoy!
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
After a pleasant stretch of weather, more classic summery temperatures and humidity will return by Friday. Afternoon high temperatures will climb back to near 90 degrees, with more noticeable humidity.
A few more clouds will build in but it should be a mostly dry close to the week on Friday.
A more classic summery pattern of a few pop-up showers and storms will return to the forecast by the weekend with slightly cooler but still seasonable temperatures, mainly in the low and mid 80s.