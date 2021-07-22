The word of the day Tuesday was smoky. On Wednesday, it was stormy in spots, as some locally gusty showers and thunderstorms, some with hail, damaging winds, and heavy downpours swept through parts of the area ahead of a cold front.
Today through Saturday looks dry with low humidity along with a good amount of sunshine. But it's still late July, and you can only keep the heat and humidity away for so long.
Sure enough starting Sunday, temperatures and humidity levels will start to creep up, and that process continues next week as near 90 degree heat returns by the middle of next week. A stickier air mass means a few thunderstorms are possible, with Sunday then Monday being the most likely days for some unsettled weather. In the meantime, enjoy the break from the humidity!
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Expect a pair of nice days to wrap up the work week, with partly to mostly sunny skies at times, lower humidity, and comfortably warm highs around 80 to 85 degrees each afternoon as high pressure builds in and provides some dry and pleasant weather.
In between, another partly cloudy and comfy 50-something-degree night is ours to enjoy as well.
SATURDAY
This gets the nod as the better weekend day as that high pressure hangs on, with partly sunny skies and still tolerable humidity levels, which will start to inch up a bit during the afternoon.
Highs will likewise inch up into the mid 80s as a warm front approaches overnight into Sunday. A shower or thunderstorm is possible from the evening into the overnight as that warm front draws closer.
SUNDAY
As our warm front lifts through, a partly to mostly cloudy day is expected with a few showers and thunderstorms, although a washout isn't currently in the cards. That front is the leading edge of some warmer and stickier air that will be ours to start next week, with Sunday's highs inching a degree or two higher each day through early next week.
Some of that western wildfires smoke may return over the weekend into early next week as well.