Saturday ultimately proved not to be that bad weather-wise for the heart of the region with most just starting off with some early morning showers followed by clouds breaking for sunshine as the day wore on. Unfortunately those closer to the Maryland border, through the Delaware Valley, and on into Delaware and southern New Jersey had a different story as clouds hung tough much longer here, as did scattered showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm or two. Those areas to the south saw cooler high temperatures stuck in the 70s, but for many of us to the north, thanks to drier times and more in the way of sunshine, we saw high temperatures reach the low and mid 80s. Dew points were a little lower compared to the last few days, but with those numbers still around 60 degrees, there was still somewhat of a sticky feel to the air out there. We can kiss that stickiness goodbye though over the next 24 hours as high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes and eastern Canada bringing a surge of dry and refreshing air. Sunday and Monday look terrific with ample sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the 80s. The next couple nights will also be much more comfortable for sleeping with low temperatures either side of 60 degrees. The heat and humidity will increase by the middle of next week and bring a better chance for wet weather, mainly later Tuesday and Wednesday, as a cold front settles into the area. Right now it appears much of that front will clear the region for the latter half of next week leading to a return of fair skies and slightly cooler and less humid conditions.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Everyone should see a nice improvement with the weather tonight as a cold front finally makes headway to the south and east of all of the region pushing offshore. High pressure will gradually build in from the Great Lakes flexing its muscles, and this will usher in a nice shot of dry air with much lower humidity. Look for skies to eventually turn out mostly clear with overnight lows dropping back to more comfortable levels for sleeping around 60 degrees. It will be nice to shut off the A/C and open up those windows again for the overnight.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
These pair of days look to be the best weather-wise over the next several days. Thanks to high pressure building overtop of the region, we can expect abundant sunshine, refreshingly low humidity, light winds, and comfortable high temperatures. Sunday’s highs are expected to reach the low to mid 80s, then Sunday night will be another refreshing one with mainly clear skies and lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Monday gets a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but humidity will remain at comfortable levels.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Temperatures and humidity will be back on the rise as we move into the middle of next week thanks to a return of a southwesterly wind flow. While nothing oppressively hot and humid is expected, it does appear we have a good shot at getting to at or above 90 degrees for the highs certainly Tuesday and perhaps even Wednesday. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds through the period, and we’ll track another slow moving cold front dropping in from our north and west likely generating at least a few scattered showers and thunderstorms later Tuesday into Wednesday, although no washouts are expected. We're actually to the point however where some spots need a little rain, and this will be our next best chance for it.
END OF NEXT WEEK
Our mid-week cold front appears as though it will make its way offshore by Thursday allowing high pressure over the Great Lakes and Midwest to slowly build closer to the region. There might be just enough leftover humidity and instability on Thursday to allow a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm to pop up, mainly south and east of the Lehigh Valley, but otherwise we expect much of the day to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Then Friday looks to feature plenty of sunshine with no rain or thunderstorm chances. High temperatures both Thursday and Friday will drop off somewhat to more seasonable levels in the mid to upper 80s. Look for humidity to gradually drop off as well through the period with much more comfortable values expected Friday.
