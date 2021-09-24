The first full day of fall was a wet and windy one, as a narrow but slow moving band of heavy rain inched its way across Pennsylvania the first half of Thursday, then eventually crept into New Jersey for the second half. Complete with heavy, tropical downpours and a few gusty thunderstorms, a widespread soaking resulted, with 1 to 3 inches of rain for most and some locally higher amounts as well.
We are now looking at a nice wrap up to the work and school week with a good amount of sunshine and breezy conditions, feeling more like late September.
Expect plenty of sunshine, refreshingly low humidity levels, and comfortably mild days with highs around 70 to 75 degrees this weekend, and cool and comfy overnight lows around 50°, with some spots touching the mid to upper 40s.
A cool weather pattern will continue into next week, with just the chance of a passing shower or two Monday or Tuesday.
FRIDAY
With a slightly faster cold frontal departure, Friday ends up to be a mostly sunny day from start to finish, with any lingering clouds or showers closer to the coast sliding offshore early Friday morning.
Highs will be in the low 70s with more comfortable air becoming well-established, thanks in part to a west to northwest breeze around 10 to 15mph, not nearly as gusty as it was today.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
The first weekend of fall should have more of a fall-ish feel to it, with partly to mostly sunny skies, lower humidity behind our late week front, and highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s each night, which means cool and comfy sleeping weather.
Enjoy late September weather at its finest!
EARLY NEXT WEEK
No worse than partly sunny skies are expected Monday and Tuesday, though a few weak disturbances could produce a passing shower or two either later Monday or anytime Tuesday.
Highs will remain in the low 70s, with no big storms or major rainmakers in sight for the next seven days.