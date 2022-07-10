What a great end to the weekend weather-wise! Thanks to high pressure from the Great Lakes and eastern Canada building into the region, we saw a nice blast of dry and refreshing air make a return. Wall-to-wall sunshine dominated our Sunday with a refreshingly cool start in the morning as lows dipped their way down into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees followed by pleasant afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Tonight will be another refreshingly cool one…great for sleeping…and that will be followed by a terrific start to the new work week on Monday as high pressure keeps plenty of sunshine around along with pleasant temperatures and humidity. The heat and humidity will increase on Tuesday as we make a run back to the 90-degree mark for high temperatures. At the same time we’ll track a cold front approaching later in the day which will bring our next chance for some scattered showers or thunderstorms, some of which could be locally strong. Behind that cold front, temperatures look to quickly drop back to more seasonable levels for the latter half of the week along with a return to more comfortable humidity values. It also appears outside of a stray shower or storm chance for Wednesday or Thursday, much of the latter half of the week will be dry.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
It will be another very comfortable night for sleeping tonight as high pressure sits overtop of the region leading to clear skies and light winds. Low temperatures are once again expected to dip down into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees so keep that A/C off and those windows open for the overnight. Some river valleys may see a little bit of fog leading up to sunrise on Monday, but nothing too terribly dense is expected.
MONDAY
Monday looks very similar to Sunday as high pressure over top of the region remains firmly in control. Once again we can expect an abundance of sunshine with comfortable humidity values. Afternoon high temperatures should be close to seasonable levels in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY
High pressure moves offshore for Tuesday allowing our wind flow to become southwesterly again. This will lead to increasing heat and humidity as afternoon high temperatures make their way back to at or above 90 degrees for many locations, and dew points climb well into the 60s to near 70 degrees. At the same time, we’ll be tracking a cold front dropping in from our north and west late in the day which will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region later in the afternoon into the evening. A few thunderstorms have the potential to bring damaging wind gusts, large hail, and perhaps even a brief tornado. At this time the Storm Prediction Center has the Poconos and Interstate 81 corridor highlighted under a “slight” risk for severe weather (level 2 out of 5) while the rest of the region is highlighted under a “marginal” threat (level 1 out of 5).
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Tuesday’s cold front appears as though it will clear the region now for Wednesday moving offshore. In its wake, an upper level trough will still be lingering overtop of the region. This feature will keep a very low chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm in our forecast for Wednesday, but the majority of the day looks dry otherwise with a mix of sun and clouds. We should also see a drop in humidity values compared to Tuesday, and afternoon high temperatures look to return to the upper 80s, much closer to normal for this time of the year. The aforementioned upper level trough will remain overhead for Thursday once again keeping a very low chance for a stray shower or storm in the forecast, but once more, much of the day should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity should continue to drop to more comfortable levels Thursday and afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s.
FRIDAY
The upper level trough from Wednesday and Thursday exits the region for the end of the work week while surface high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes and Midwest. This will lead to mostly sunny skies along with comfortable temperatures and humidity values. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s, very close to normal for this time of the year.
TRACK THE WEATHER: