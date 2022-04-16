Easter weekend didn’t get off to that bad of a start weather-wise, even though Saturday certainly was cloudier compared to Friday, and there have been some raindrops occasionally moving through, mostly north and west though. Despite more clouds Saturday, afternoon highs still managed to reach the pleasant upper 60s to low 70s. Temperatures are about to come crashing down however for the remainder of the holiday weekend as another cold front moves in from our north and west this evening bringing scattered showers and possibly even a t-storm. Behind the front, temperatures turn sharply colder with highs only near 50 degrees come Easter Sunday, but it does look to be mostly dry, albeit chilly and brisk, for any Easter egg hunts or holiday plans. Our next round of wet weather arrives later Monday into early Tuesday thanks to a potential spring Nor’easter. High pressure will return for the middle of next week leading to dry and sunny times. Temperatures look to return to more seasonable levels in the 60s for the latter half of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A cold front from our north and west moves in this evening bringing with it scattered showers and possibly even a t-storm. It appears the heaviest activity will occur north and west of the Lehigh Valley, however most locations at one point or another stand the chance to see a brief downpour or brief period of steady rain. While no severe weather is expected, some small hail and wind gusts to 30 or 40 miles-per-hour with a t-storm can’t entirely be ruled out. By midnight and there-past, we should be done with any rain as our cold front heads off to our east and out to sea. In the wake of the front, we’ll see some chillier air settling in as skies gradually clear overnight and low temperatures drop into the upper 30s. Add in a stiff breeze on occasion and wind chills will be down close to freezing by Easter sunrise.
EASTER SUNDAY
Behind Saturday’s cold front, our Easter expectations are for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, but also a much colder day as high temperatures only climb to around 50 degrees, about 30 degrees colder than Wednesday and Thursday. There will also be a brisk northwest breeze between 10 and 20 miles-per-hour adding an extra chill to the air. At least right now, the day does look to be mostly dry despite the sharp cool down, although a few conversational flurries or sprinkles aren’t entirely out of the realms of possibilities, mainly from the morning through midday.
FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK
Cool air will remain king early next week, with highs only in the low 50s Monday and Tuesday with brisk breezes and the chance for some rain. That rain chance is due to a potential spring Nor’easter which might actually bring some wet snow to higher elevations of central/western Pennsylvania (maybe some of the Poconos too) into Upstate New York and northern New England. Monday likely starts dry with increasing clouds throughout the day, then rain arrives later in the afternoon into the evening. Steadiest rains right now look to be Monday night before it tapers back to light rain or showers Tuesday morning as a coastal low lifts its way northward towards New England. Clouds should then break for some sunshine as we progress through Tuesday, but a few showers wrapping around the low pressure system, now up across northern New England, will remain possible even into Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday also looks windy in the wake of the Nor’easter. High pressure will return for Wednesday leading to dry weather and more in the way of sunshine with lighter winds and slightly warmer high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
LATTER HALF OF NEXT WEEK
High pressure that was overhead on Wednesday will move offshore on Thursday leading to a return of a southerly wind flow. This will drive in milder air which should help raise our high temperatures Thursday back to more seasonable levels in the mid to upper 60s. A weak and dying cold front moving in from our west may limit sunshine Thursday and perhaps even spark a stray shower, but all-in-all, much of the day looks dry at this time. High pressure returns for Friday leading to mostly sunny skies, light winds, and pleasant highs in the upper 60s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: