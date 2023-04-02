What a difference a day makes! Saturday featured unseasonably warm high temperatures in the 70s with a round of rain and storms to start and end the day with plenty of sunshine right in between. Sunday was a much quieter day with ample sunshine from start to finish. But of course the big change Sunday was the noticeably cooler weather as high temperatures returned to the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Combine that with a northwest breeze still gusting at times between 20 and 30 miles-per-hour, and it certainly added an extra chill to the air. The good news for you warmer weather fans is that the warmth quickly springs back for most of the new work and school week with 60s returning Monday and 70s Tuesday through Thursday ahead of the next cold front. WIth that front some unsettled weather returns late Wednesday into Thursday with a few passing showers and even an isolated thunderstorm. After the passage of the front, temperatures will tumble back to near seasonable levels with highs in the upper 50s Friday into next weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
High pressure from the north will build overtop of the region tonight greatly diminishing our winds and keeping our skies mainly clear. With the very cool air mass in place however, the light winds, dry air, and clear sky overnight will allow low temperatures to dip down to some pretty cold levels for this time of the year in the mid to upper 20s. Due to the warmer than normal temperatures over the last few weeks, the growing season has already begun across Berks County and much of the Delaware Valley, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. Because of this, and the sub-freezing temperatures expected overnight, frost advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the area outlined, and a freeze warning is even in effect for Berks County, western Montgomery County, lower Bucks County, Mercer County, and Burlington County. Those living across the outlined area should protect any sensitive vegetation before going to bed tonight so it is not damaged or killed by the very cold temperatures overnight.
MONDAY
The majority of the upcoming work and school week looks increasingly warmer as some 60-something-degree temperatures return starting Monday, which then looks to be followed by 70s. While the morning starts quite cold Monday, temperatures should warm quickly as the day progresses thanks to high pressure moving off the coast supplying us with a southerly wind. That southerly wind will turn a little gusty by the afternoon, but it will also aid in really warming our temperatures up as afternoon highs are expected to return to the mid 60s. Monday evening and Monday night, it's not entirely out of the question a stray shower sneaks into areas well north and west of the Lehigh Valley as a warm front lifts north through the region, but the majority of the area should remain dry with just a little uptick in cloud cover. Overnight lows Monday won't be anywhere near as cold as Sunday night only dropping into the low 40s.
MID TO LATE WEEK
Another strong Midwest storm will be bound for the Great Lakes by the middle of the week into Thursday, keeping us once again on the warm and breezy side of things. As a result, high temperatures are expected to soar into the mid 70s on Tuesday and remain in the low to mid 70s on Wednesday, with a shower or two possible in far northern areas Tuesday morning and a better chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm or two late in the day Wednesday through at least Thursday morning. No washouts are expected, as we'll likely see at least some sunshine each day, even with the chance for some midweek raindrops. Thursday's high temperatures are expected to remain in the low 70s.
FRIDAY AND THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND
High pressure is expected to return to end the work and school week and will likely remain in control throughout the holiday weekend making for a nice Easter Sunday. Partly or mostly sunny skies and precipitation-free conditions are expected throughout the periods, although temperatures will likely be closer to seasonable levels unlike the middle portion of the week. For Friday and Saturday, highs are expected to return to the upper 50s. Easter Sunday looks to be a tad warmer and more spring-like with highs reaching the low 60s.
