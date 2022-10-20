Temperatures this afternoon will rebound to levels higher than Wednesday as highs hit the upper 50s, but still below normal for this time of year. The average afternoon high temperature is in the middle 60s this time of year.
By Friday, temperatures will rebound back to around 60 degrees with even warmer temperatures by Saturday in the upper 60s.
Rain chances will remain near zero through Saturday, but we are watching an offshore low pressure system which could bring a shower or two later Sunday. The track and timing of that low will have an impact on what we see here at home.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY
High temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Thursday, which is typically our average high closer to Thanksgiving.
Frosts or freezes will be an issue again Thursday night as temperatures dip back to the lower 30, although the growing season has generally come to an end for many locations.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND
A broad and deep upper level trough over the region during the middle of the week which was responsible for the unseasonably chilly air will lift out on Friday allowing ridging of the jet stream to return, especially going into next weekend.
This will lead to a rebound in our temperatures as highs climb back into the low 60s Friday.
A warming trend will continue as temperatures climb to the upper 60s on Saturday.
Surface high pressure also looks to be in control Friday into the weekend leading to more dry weather with partly to mostly sunny skies.
It looks like we’ll have two weekends in a row with dry conditions, although a shower or two may affect portions of the area later Sunday depending on the track of an offshore low pressure system.
TRACK THE WEATHER: