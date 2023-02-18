It sure was a sunny Saturday, all-be-it a bit on the cool side compared to how temperatures had been running this past work and school week. Now mind you, what we've experienced to start the weekend is not frigid air by any means, rather a more seasonable air mass with morning lows Saturday in the low to mid 20s and afternoon highs in the low 40s. Sunday will be a bit milder by the afternoon with afternoon high temperatures getting back to around 50 degrees, and it will remain dry as well, although we do anticipate quite a bit more cloud cover compared to Saturday. Next week looks a little unsettled with several chances for rain, and a temperature battle with colder air to our north coming a little closer than it has been, but more warmth to the south itching to sneak back in. It seems like our temperatures will fall somewhere right in between with mild and above normal highs mostly in the 50s…nothing that is extremely warm, but also nothing anywhere near as cold as it could be for this time of the year. Some chillier air may try to push in by next weekend, and depending on how a storm system evolves to our south and west, there does look to be the chance for at least a little snow mixing with rain next Saturday. Of course we've seen this plenty of times before over the course of this winter where forecast guidance shows accumulating snow and chillier air in the far extended only to come around to a milder and wetter solution as we get closer. So there's plenty of time to watch this part of the forecast and changes are a good bet in the coming days.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND SUNDAY
A few high clouds will stream across the region initially this evening, but overall, the night starts out pretty clear. Later at night after midnight, look for more mid and high clouds to increase across the region as a warm front pushes into the Great Lakes and high pressure builds off the coast to our south. We will remain dry however with the increasing clouds later, and overnight lows should settle back into the mid and upper 20s. The increasing cloud trend from the nighttime will continue into the daytime Sunday with more clouds than sun expected for much of the day, however still a precipitation-free day as well. Despite more cloud cover Sunday, our afternoon highs should still get back to milder levels around 50 degrees thanks to our wind flow becoming southerly. Expect that south breeze to gust up to near 20 miles-per-hour at times during the afternoon.
PRESDIENTS' DAY (MONDAY)
Once again clouds are expected to dominate over sunshine on Monday, President's Day thanks to a weak cold front dropping into the region from the north and west. This time we do have to allow for the slight chance of a light shower or two primarily during the afternoon Monday, but dry times should still dominate over wet times. And despite the clouds and perhaps a few rain drops, Monday's afternoon highs are still expected to reach mild levels in the mid 50s thanks to a westerly downsloping wind.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Next week's forecast continues to look a little muddled, with warm air still lingering to our south and increasing chilly air trying to inch closer from our north. We may see a back and forth of sorts during the week, but it seems overall high temperatures will stay above normal and at mild levels for this time of the year. A frontal boundary will be stalled out across the region, and multiple weak disturbances will slide through the region along the boundary on a daily basis keeping skies somewhat cloudy along with the chance for some showers. Tuesday is probably a touch cooler compared to Monday, but yet we still manage to reach the lower 50s for highs with a shower or two possible in the afternoon. Then Wednesday, the highs look to stay right around 50 degrees with once again some showers possible mainly later in the day and at night.
THURSDAY
Thursday is a bit of a challenge as a warm front will try to lift north through the area as the day progresses. We think the day starts with plenty of clouds along with the opportunity for a shower or two hanging over from Wednesday night. But then the big question will be just how far north will the warm front be able to advance as the day wears on. There will be a sharp difference in temperatures between each side of the boundary and it’s possible some parts of our area remain on the chillier side of the front socked in with clouds and highs not getting out of the 40s. Meanwhile, some folks may end up on the warmer side of the front and end up seeing some sun breaking out during the afternoon with temperatures soaring into the 60s. It will all depend on just how much progress that warm front can make across our area Thursday but it’s still too early to make a confident call on that.
FRIDAY
A cold front will eventually come blasting through overnight Thursday into Friday morning and this will allow some chillier air to return to the region just in time for the weekend. Friday looks to be dry with more in the way of sunshine returning, but afternoon high temperatures are expected to drop back closer to normal in the mid 40s and northwesterly winds will turn quite gusty as well adding an extra chill to the air. It looks like temperatures will get even colder for the start of the weekend, and if a storm system developing from our south and west is able to take the right track, it's possible we could have the opportunity to see a little snow and/or ice. We've seen these solutions on the forecast model guidance though plenty of times before only to change to a warmer and wetter solution once we get closer. So I wouldn't put too much stock in our region receiving any wintry weather next weekend at the moment, but we won't completely write it off at the same time. Changes are likely to this part of the forecast, so just stay tuned in the coming days!
