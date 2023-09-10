A stagnant weather pattern with a stalled front and upper level trough across the region has kept our weather rather cloudy and unsettled for the remainder of the weekend. With even less sunshine Sunday compared to Saturday, plus cooler high temperatures stuck in the 70s in more locations, the atmosphere couldn’t get quite as primed to produce stronger thunderstorms like we saw the last several days. Regardless, there were still rounds of showers and heavier downpours along with some areas of lightning and thunder. Monday and Tuesday should be much drier compared to this past weekend, although there will still be slight chances for a shower or thunderstorm both days. High temperatures will remain close to seasonable levels in the lower 80s to start the new week, and humidity will remain moderately high. Another round of steadier rain and thunderstorms looks to return late Tuesday through Wednesday morning, but that will be followed up by an extended period of dry, sunny, and refreshingly cooler weather Thursday through the weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility tonight with the greatest chance probably coming before midnight-2am. The biggest threat with this activity should be heavy downpours and the severe concerns when it comes to damaging winds and large hail should be lower compared to the last several days. Outside of the opportunity for some rain and storms, we can expect a mostly cloudy and sticky overnight with low temperatures dropping into the mid 60s.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
While more wet weather looks to return towards the middle of the week, we'll try to dry out for a day or two first. A stray shower or thunderstorm still can’t entirely be ruled out for Monday, but the day definitely looks a lot more dry than wet, plus we’ll probably even clear the skies a bit in the afternoon. The humidity will remain at least moderately high as there's no truly comfortable September air immediately available, and high temperatures should be seasonable in the lower 80s on Monday. Tuesday looks to be partly sunny and seasonable with highs again in the low 80s and moderately high humidity. While a good portion of the day should be dry, latest indications are a front to our west will move a little quicker, and this may spark a shower or thunderstorm very late in the day, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms crossing the region Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY
The front that approaches from our west Tuesday will likely linger across the region at least Wednesday morning keeping clouds and even a few showers around to start the day. But latest guidance suggests the front is moving a little quicker, so perhaps the second half of Wednesday ends up being drier with a few breaks of sunshine. It still looks to be a moderately humid day regardless, but high temperatures should start to fall in the wake of our cold front back into the mid 70s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
With the quicker movement of the aforementioned front, high pressure should also move in quicker for Thursday leading to a mostly sunny and completely dry day, in addition to a taste of early fall as high temperatures drop into the lower 70s. Nighttime lows will also drop to seasonably cool levels well down into the 50s. We'll watch Hurricane Lee, likely to be off the East Coast later in the week. While it should stay clear of the Mid-Atlantic and points south and still is more likely than not to stay out to sea altogether, areas from Cape Cod in New England to Maine and the Canadian Maritimes should still monitor Lee's path next week. Even if it stays well off much of the East Coast, there are still going to be issues with rough surf and rip currents for several days up and down the coast. In the meantime, high pressure should be firmly in control atop the region for Friday leading to another mostly sunny and dry day with high temperatures somewhat cool, but still pleasant for this time of the year, in the mid 70s.
