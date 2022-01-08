TONIGHT: Cold, clear to start, then increasing clouds late; lows will likely occur early. Low: 15
SUNDAY: Cloudy and a little breezy at times with freezing rain and sleet at times mixing with and then changing to rain. High: 36
SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and drizzle early in the evening; cloudy for a while, then some late clearing; breezy. Low: 23
After a snowy close to the week, our weekend started off on a very sunny note, all-be-it also quite cold. Lows Saturday morning were well down into the teens and afternoon highs were below freezing in most locations with the typical numbers between 25 and 30 degrees. A cold front will approach from our west as we round out the weekend, and in advance of this front, we'll see a wave of moisture ride into some fairly cold air setting the stage for a bit of freezing rain and sleet Sunday morning making for some icy roads. Temperatures should warm just enough in most locations later Sunday afternoon to allow the ice to change to plain old rain. Next week doesn't look to bring any stand out storms but temperatures will take the main headline as the coldest air of the season arrives early in the week (yes, even significantly colder than what we're experiencing right now). By the latter half of the week, temperatures look to return closer to seasonable levels and hence no-where near as harsh conditions for any venturing outdoors.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND SUNDAY
High pressure will be overhead initially this evening starting our night out with plenty of clear sky. Temperatures will respond to that clear sky and really start to dip down early on in the night. Don't be surprised to see the numbers falling into the teens to near 20 degrees already before midnight. As we move past midnight however, clouds will start to slowly increase and dew points will slowly come up as well which will all lead to temperatures actually slowly rising through the 20s as we get closer to sunrise Sunday. As a cold front advances eastward across the Midwest, it will send a wave of moisture in our direction and the air will certainly be cold enough for some wintry weather when this wave of moisture first arrives. The main concern is going to be freezing rain and sleet Sunday morning, which might arrive as early as pre-dawn Sunday for places closer to Interstate 81, but more likely around and a couple hours past sunrise for much of the rest of the area. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is a good possibility for many with perhaps even a little more than a tenth of an inch across parts of the Poconos and higher elevations across Schuylkill County. While this amount of ice is nothing too heavy, as we know, it doesn't take much ice to create slick travel conditions; therefore, drivers should be prepared for some slippery conditions, certainly on any untreated roads, Sunday morning into early Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service has placed much of the region under a Winter Weather Advisory from early Sunday morning to early Sunday afternoon. As we get later into Sunday afternoon, most of the area should see temperatures climb a few degrees above freezing allowing for just plain old rain showers. The exception might be some of the higher elevations across the Poconos where we may stay below freezing all day.
SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY
The aforementioned cold front from the Midwest will eventually cross our region Sunday night kicking up the northwest winds and ushering in more cold air. Any leftover rain or drizzle Sunday evening should quickly taper off, and then we'll see cloudy skies for a while which should eventually give way to some late clearing. Sunday night's lows will drop back into the low 20s, but with the winds factored in, it will feel more like it's closer to 10 degrees. More in the way of sunshine is expected to return for Monday, mixed with some clouds, and the occasional flurry or snow shower is also possible mainly north of the Lehigh Valley thanks to that northwest breeze blowing over the Great Lakes. Monday’s highs will be lucky to reach 30 degrees but wind chills will likely be in the upper teens to near 20 degrees for much of the day. Monday night will turn out mainly clear setting the stage for lows to drop to around 10 degrees and wind chills closer to, or even a little below, 0 degrees.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Get ready for the coldest air of the season by far to arrive! Arctic high pressure will overspread the area bringing fairly dry and sunny conditions but also very cold air. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be in or around the single digits, and once wind chills are factored in, it will feel closer to 0 degrees. Tuesday afternoon highs will be lucky to even get to 20 degrees. Wednesday afternoon shouldn't be as harsh as winds will be lighter and highs should reach the upper 20s to lower 30s. That's still cold enough regardless for this time of the year.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
After getting through two very cold days, high temperatures will rebound back to the upper 30s and nighttime lows will rebound into the 20s as the week closes which is right around seasonable numbers. High pressure will break down and a more southwesterly wind flow will take over. A passing snow shower or flurry is also possible Thursday, mainly north of the Lehigh Valley, as an upper level trough swings through but no big weather makers are in store.
TRACK THE WEATHER: