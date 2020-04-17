Weather Alert

DEZ002-003-MDZ008-012-015-019-020-NJZ001-007>010-012-013-015>023- 027-PAZ060>062-101>106-171300- /O.CON.KPHI.FZ.W.0002.200417T0400Z-200417T1300Z/ Kent-Inland Sussex-Cecil-Kent MD-Queen Annes-Talbot-Caroline- Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex- Western Monmouth-Mercer-Salem-Gloucester-Camden- Northwestern Burlington-Ocean-Cumberland-Atlantic-Cape May- Southeastern Burlington-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-Western Chester- Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Dover, Georgetown, Elkton, Chestertown, Centreville, Easton, Denton, Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Trenton, Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jackson, Millville, Hammonton, Cape May Court House, Wharton State Forest, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 916 PM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, east central and southeast Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and central and southern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$