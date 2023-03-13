Clouds thickened Sunday as afternoon high temperatures topped out in the middle 40s for many, so it was a tad below normal for this time of the year, but the breeze was also lighter compared to Saturday.
Yet another storm system is set to bring more rain and snow to the area through the beginning of the new work and school week.
This storm system will strengthen into a powerful Nor'easter Monday night into Tuesday, bringing some very heavy snowfall to parts of New England and Upstate New York.
The southern fringes of that heavy snowfall will impact portions of the Poconos and Northwestern New Jersey where Winter Storm Warnings are currently in effect from the National Weather Service. Several locations here have the potential to pick up at least 6 inches of snow.
Meanwhile, further south and west, lesser amounts of snow are expected and there will likely be a sharp gradient where the snow cuts off to hardly anything.
Regardless of how much snow one sees, one thing is for certain, some strong gusty winds and chilly air will be felt all across the region working through Tuesday and Wednesday.
The weather does turn quiet and dry at least otherwise moving through the middle of the week.
By Thursday and Friday, winds will really back down, and some much milder temperatures will make a comeback to the region as highs climb back through the 50s, perhaps even making a push towards 60 degrees on Friday for St. Patrick's Day!
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY
As we move through the day today, many of us south of the Blue Mountain ridgeline should see any rain and snow become all rain, however the mountains to the north either see a mix of rain and snow or stay all snow.
The higher one goes in elevation, certainly the better your odds will be to stay all snow.
Initially, little or no snow accumulation is expected for the daytime Monday unless you're at the very high ridgetops of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey where a coating to an inch or two might be seen.
There should not be any real issues with traffic for the daytime Monday, perhaps just a few high elevation spots north seeing a little slushy accumulation on roads. Afternoon highs Monday should reach the low 40s.
MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
A coastal low is expected to develop offshore Monday night and lift northeastward on Tuesday bringing with it gusty winds and chilly air. This system appears as though it will strengthen into a fairly potent Nor'easter, however the low won't really get its act together until it's too far north meaning most of us miss out on any significant snow.
The exception will be the further north you travel into the Poconos and far northern New Jersey where you might still be on the very southern end of some more impactful snow.
For the rest of us, perhaps we are able to manage a coating to an inch or two of snow, but it's also very well possible we hardly see anything.
For now, we'll say rain or a rain/snow mix Monday night will change over to snow from north to south, and then snow of varying intensity will continue through at least the first half of Tuesday.
There will be a sharp cutoff to the snow on the southwestern side of the storm system which is an area that much of our region will fall in. This certainly makes the expected snowfall forecast tricky.
As of now, we are thinking for locations roughly between the Blue Mountain ridgeline and Interstate 80, it's 2-5 inches of snow, then between Interstate 80 and Interstate 84, it's 5-10 inches of snow, and the potential is certainly there for some of the higher elevation spots in Pike County and maybe some of far northwestern Sussex County to see more than 10 inches.
But for the heart of the area south of the Blue Mountain ridgeline down through a little south of Interstate 78, we think at this point it's a coating to an inch or two.
Highs Tuesday are only expected to reach the upper 30s. Winds Tuesday however may gust 30-50 miles-per-hour, and that will certainly lead to wind chills below freezing throughout the day.
We'll also need to watch for possible power outages, especially for locations to the north where there is more snow.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure will slowly build in from our west for Wednesday and Thursday leading to a pair of dry days with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds are still expected to be quite gusty Wednesday with the squeeze play going on between high pressure to our west and our departing storm system over the Canadian Maritimes.
High temperatures will also remain somewhat chilly Wednesday only topping out in the low to mid 40s with wind chills still well down into the 30s courtesy of the gusty winds.
Thursday should turn much more comfortable as high pressure builds overhead really lightening the winds. At the same time, some much milder air builds back into the region raising our high temperatures back into the mid 50s.
We'll keep things dry with partly sunny skies for Friday as a southerly breeze continues pumping in mild air raising afternoon highs into the upper 50s. Some may even make a run towards 60 degrees on Friday as well.
TRACK THE WEATHER: