A vigorous upper-level piece of energy overhead for Saturday lead to a chilly day with mostly cloudy skies and widely scattered showers. The cold air aloft from the upper-level feature aided in creating some showers with gusty winds, downpours, and even some small hail or a rumble or two of thunder. Highs today only reached the mid to upper 50s. Typical highs now this time of the year should be around or just above 70 degrees. For Mother’s Day Sunday, the morning looks dry before another round of rain arrives during the afternoon and continues through the overnight hours. And then on Monday, the highest rain chances flip to the morning hours before we’ll try to string together a trio of dry days through the latter half of next week. All the while, temperatures will continue to run several degrees below normal for early to mid May.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Early on this evening, a stray shower may linger, and some small hail, gusty winds, and a rumble of thunder might even accompany that shower. Overall though, expect our pesky upper-level disturbance to finally exit stage right out to sea taking the rain with it. Skies will gradually turn mainly clear overnight, and lows will drop back to some chilly levels in the upper 30s. A few outlying spots north and west of the Lehigh Valley might even get a little colder, perhaps cold enough to allow some frost to form. Luzerne and Schuylkill Counties are now under Frost Advisories from the National Weather Service, so if you live in these counties, it might not be a bad idea to protect the sensitive vegetation before you go to bed tonight.
MOTHER’S DAY
While mom of course deserves the nicest day of the forecast, she hasn’t been getting it in recent years. This year, we’ll try again, and at least Sunday morning looks dry with some sunshine, but the clouds will thicken and lower as the day progresses, with some rain likely developing from west to east during the afternoon. It will remain cool, but at least the rain may be delayed until the second half of the day, with highs around 60 degrees. Sunday night looks wet with some occasional rain. At this time, it appears those near and north of Interstate 78 will see the steadiest rains while a sharp cutoff to the rain will occur to the south with perhaps those closer to Philly and south Jersey hardly seeing anything. Either side of the I-78 corridor can expect a tenth to a quarter of an inch of total rainfall, while those near and north of I-80 as well as near and west of I-81 can expect at least a half inch. Meanwhile, once you get down towards Philly and south Jersey, a tenth of an inch or less of total rainfall is expected.
FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK
Some showers look to linger into Monday morning, with clouds breaking for some sunshine by Monday afternoon. Tuesday looks mainly dry, although it will be a bit windy, and an upper level disturbance diving in from the north and west later in the afternoon may spark a stray shower, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. High pressure should move overhead for Wednesday leading to mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. Cool temperatures will persist through this period, with highs consistently in the low to mid 60s, cooler than our normal highs for this time of year, which should be in the low 70s.
LATER NEXT WEEK
High pressure appears as though it will remain in control for Thursday making for another dry day along with a decent amount of sunshine. High temperatures should also continue to get a little bit warmer getting back into the upper 60s. At one time, several long range forecast models suggested a coastal low could bring a rather damp, breezy, and cool Friday. Most of the latest guidance however has backed off of this idea. We won’t completely rule out a shower chance with a somewhat cloudy and cool day for Friday at this point with highs in the mid 60s. It’s possible however we’ll be able to go dry and sunnier with time which would also likely mean warmer highs. Stay tuned for updates!
