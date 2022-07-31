It was another great day weather-wise on our Sunday as high pressure overhead brought comfortable temperatures and humidity values similar to Saturday. Many of us saw seasonable highs in the mid to upper 80s as sunshine gradually mixed with more in the way of mid and high clouds as the day progressed. Clouds will continue to thicken and increase tonight, and humidity will be on its way up as well, as a bit of rain works its way into the region from the south and west late. A few showers may linger into Monday morning; otherwise, the new work week gets off to a bit of a cloudy start with high temperatures actually running a bit below normal, although it will still be humid. Hotter and stickier weather gradually builds on Tuesday along with a slight chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm, mainly during the PM hours. Tuesday may also be the start of our next heat wave with high temperatures climbing into the 90s moving through the latter half of the week. Another chance for a shower or thunderstorm looks to return by the end of the week as a cold front slowly pushes into the region.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A warm front to our south will continue its journey northward towards the region tonight while an area of low pressure develops along the front over Virginia and moves eastward across the Delmarva. The result will be our skies turning rather cloudy tonight with a bit of rain developing, especially after midnight. In fact it’s a good bet several areas will have a period of steady rain overnight, and a few brief downpours are not even out of the question. Rainfall totals look to average between a quarter to half inch with the highest amounts likely occurring south of the Lehigh Valley closer to the Philly area, Maryland/Delaware Border, and into south Jersey. The air will also return to a sticky feel overnight and low temperatures won’t get as cool as they did last night only dropping into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
MONDAY
The front to our south will push through as a warm front on Monday while it’s associated low pressure system that tracked across the Delmarva overnight Sunday heads out to sea. Monday will start rather cloudy, and we’ll likely still have a shower or two hanging around from Sunday night. By the afternoon however, expect a little sunshine to break through the clouds with any leftover showers heading out to sea with the aforementioned low pressure system. Thanks to a fairly cloudy period Monday along with a little bit of a damp start, high temperatures to start the week won’t be too high, only reaching the low 80s. It will still be humid however for Monday.
TUESDAY
A southwest wind flow will strengthen for Tuesday and more in the way of sunshine will return to the region leading to increasing heat and humidity. Highs will climb back up to around or just above 90 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front dropping in from our north and west during the afternoon may spark a spotty shower or thunderstorm and some of this activity may linger into at least the early evening on Tuesday. Overall though, any shower or thunderstorm activity looks fairly isolated and many will likely remain dry.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
High pressure really starts to flex its muscles mid to late week with ample sunshine expected for Wednesday and Thursday. Thanks to a ridge in the jet stream re-developing along the East Coast along with strengthening Bermuda high pressure, the heat will really start to build again moving through the middle to latter portion of the week. High temperatures initially Wednesday may only top out around 90 degrees thanks to the cold front that moved through Tuesday, plus, dew points may actually drop into the 50s meaning it will just be your dry heat. On Thursday however, dew points are expected to rise back into the 60s, and high temperatures should also soar into the mid and upper 90s. Thursday will likely be the hottest day over the next week with heat index values in the afternoon likely climbing to around if not just above 100 degrees.
FRIDAY
There are some question marks surrounding the timing of a cold front that is expected to drop in from our north and west late in the week. Some guidance as of late is moving the front through quicker bringing showers and storms across the area already by late Thursday and then cooling temperatures off a decent amount on Friday. Other guidance however has been sticking with what we’ll continue to go with for now, which is to have the front track in Friday. This means some of the heat and humidity will still remain with us for Friday right out ahead of the cold front with high temperatures expected to top out around 90 degrees. The clash of the front with the hot and humid air may produce scattered showers and thunderstorms, primarily Friday afternoon. Latest indications are this front will remain draped across the region for the start of next weekend keeping the forecast a bit unsettled and humid, but also cloudier and a bit cooler.
TRACK THE WEATHER: