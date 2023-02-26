NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 5 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hunterdon and Somerset. In Pennsylvania, Lehigh and Upper Bucks. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 5 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour at times Monday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&