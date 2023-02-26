NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hunterdon and Somerset. In Pennsylvania, Lehigh and Upper Bucks. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact this evenings commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could reach up to one inch per hour at times tonight. The snow will mix with or even change to sleet and rain at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&