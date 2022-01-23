Sunday featured plenty more cloud cover compared to Saturday, although the day was a warmer one compared to Saturday as morning lows were mostly in the middle teens as opposed to middle single digits, and afternoon highs climbed above freezing in several spots reaching the low and mid 30s. Much of the day was dry, however a clipper system approaching from our west late in the day did start to bring a bit of mainly light snow to parts of the area. We'll continue to track this quick moving clipper crossing the region this evening bringing some additional snow in spots with several areas even seeing at least a coating. In the wake of this clipper system, the cold remains in place for most of the new week, with yet another fresh surge of arctic air due to arrive Wednesday and Thursday. Nothing that significant appears to be in the cards for the work and school week with just another clipper moving through Monday night possibly bringing a little snow again, maybe a stray shower or flurry Tuesday, and again another relatively weak system bringing a few snow showers Friday. Long range guidance continues to point towards an area of low pressure off the coast, probably Saturday, but the latest trends seem to suggest the storm remains offshore keeping any precipitation away from our area. It's still a long ways off though and much can change, so we'll keep watching it and encourage folks to keep paying attention to the forecast.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A clipper low pressure system and cold front will work their way across the region this evening bringing bouts of mostly light (maybe occasionally moderate) steady snow and snow showers. While nothing substantial is expected, several locations can certainly pick up a coating to an inch from this, and some higher elevations spots mainly around Interstate 81 and near and north of Interstate 80 might even see a little more than an inch. With temperatures dropping below freezing into the 20s, some slippery spots are certainly not out of the question, especially secondary roads and anything that hasn't been treated. By midnight, much of any snow should be done with, however cloudy skies will likely remain for a bit. Look for those clouds to thin out a bit more closer to sunrise as overnight lows make their way down into the middle teens.
EARLY IN THE WEEK
The cold continues most of the week, perhaps with the exception of Tuesday, our only legitimate opportunity to climb several degrees above freezing in multiple areas with upper 30s to near 40 degrees forecast for highs. Expect a cold but dry and rather sunny Monday with highs around 30 degrees. Another quick moving low pressure system will track across the Great Lakes Monday night and push a warm front through the region. The warm front will help spark an area of some light snow and snow showers, and some flakes moving through our area certainly can't be ruled out Monday night. Perhaps once again, a few locations, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley, see a coating or so of snow. This little bout of snow will move away for Tuesday, but a cold front will then move in from our west. Latest indications are, this front is mainly a dry passage, so while a flurry or sprinkle can't entirely be ruled out Tuesday, much of the day now looks dry, just mostly cloudy. As mentioned, we briefly warm up in advance of this cold front with highs back near 40 degrees in spots Tuesday. Another shot of arctic air will follow Tuesday's cold front for the middle of the week.
LATER IN THE WEEK
Our next surge of arctic air is due to arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and unseasonably cold highs. By now, you know the drill: low and mid 20s for highs and single digits for lows, with wind chills near zero at times either side of sunrise. The cold eases a bit on Friday with highs expected to climb back to around or just above freezing. A weak area of low pressure looks to move through perhaps sparking some snow showers, but this doesn't look to be anything significant at this time. For next weekend, we'll continue to keep our eyes on a possible coastal storm which model guidance has been hinting at for the last few days. Latest trends have kept the storm offshore as a miss, but as we often know, at this stage of the game, there's no way to say for sure if the miss will definitely be the case. We have a week to watch that potential be realized or fizzle out. Bottom line, even if Saturday ends up dry, it looks like it turns rather cold again with highs dropping back into the 20s. Sunday may be a little warmer, but only around or just above freezing for the highs. The cold is certainly king overall in the forecast as we count down the final days of January.
