Sunday started off quite sunny early, but clouds quickly thickened and lowered moving through the day as showers eventually moved in from west to east during the afternoon. High temperatures reached the low 70s for many, although much of New Jersey and the Delaware Valley got a little warmer generally between 75 and 80 degrees thanks to a longer dry and sunny period. Rounds of showers will continue to work across the region this evening and tonight as a cold front continues to move in from our west. A few lingering showers will be possible Monday before the sunny, dry, and pleasant weather returns for the rest of the work and school week. Expect 70s for highs by day and 50s at night through the start of fall next Saturday. Another storm system may impact the region later next weekend bringing a return to the chance for some rain.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies will be relatively overcast for much of the night as rounds of showers will continue to work from west to east across our region. While the rain in general won’t be too terribly heavy, some steadier periods are certainly possible, and by the time we get to sunrise Monday, much of the region is probably looking at anywhere from a quarter of an inch to three quarters of an inch of total rainfall. With all the clouds and times of rain tonight, low temperatures won’t be able to drop to anywhere near the cool levels they’ve been at the last few nights. Expect most spots to only drop to either side of 60 degrees tonight.
MONDAY
A cold front crossing the region Sunday night will be off to our east and offshore for Monday while a wave of low pressure rides north along the front. Some showers may still linger to at least start Monday, especially in New Jersey, and skies will likely start rather cloudy as well. The bulk of any leftover rain in the morning however should be pretty much all gone by the afternoon with just the slightest chance of a stray shower moving in from the northwest. The cloudy start Monday morning should also give way to more in the way of sunshine by the afternoon as high temperatures reach the low and mid 70s.
REST OF THE WEEK
For the remainder of the week, look for partly to mostly sunny skies as high pressure controls our weather pattern. Highs should be mainly in the mid 70s each afternoon and the humidity will remain a non-factor. Overnight lows will stay nice and comfortable for sleeping and generally in the 50s (more 40s possible Tuesday night). The early outlook for next weekend shows mainly a dry start with Saturday likely being the better of the two days under fair skies and highs in the mid 70s. Forecast guidance however is hinting at an area of low pressure trying to creep up the coast and this may spread some rain our way which is right now centered around Saturday night into Sunday. Uncertainty remains however on exact timing and track of this low pressure system, so stay tuned throughout the week as changes to next weekend’s forecast are a good possibility.
TRACK THE WEATHER: