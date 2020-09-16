While Tuesday certainly had the feel of fall, with comfortably cool temperatures and refreshingly low humidity levels, it had the look of summer, with lots of haze and a milky sky. Normally, a shot of cool Canadian air this time of year would lead to deep blue skies, however, thanks to the presence of high altitude smoke from those western wildfires thousands of miles away, hazy sunshine was the rule of an otherwise nice day. As an area of cool high pressure responsible for our nice weather slides off the coast today, we'll still keep the sunshine but warm things up a little on the back side of our departing high. Southwest winds should allow temperatures to bounce back closer to seasonable levels in the 70s today, and upper 70s to near 80 degrees by Thursday. Some clouds will increase on Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front, but that front brings nothing more than some extra clouds and perhaps a brief shower or two late Thursday into Friday. The bigger impacts of that front will be felt behind it, as another stronger area of Canadian high pressure delivers another stronger and longer lasting shot of cool air for the upcoming weekend, which looks sunny and dry but with more of an October feel.
TODAY
Despite sliding offshore, high pressure remains in control, providing plenty of sunshine and once again some haze. We once again start the day on a very cool note as many saw lows first thing this morning dip well down into the 40s. Some patchy fog will be possible this morning, but it shouldn’t take too long after sunrise to mix out. With more of a southerly wind flow developing today thanks to high pressure moving offshore, afternoon high temperatures are expected to warm back up to seasonable levels for mid-September in the mid 70s. One caveat however is the continued smoke high in our skies. This may limit the amount of warming that occurs today and could potentially lead to our highs being a few degrees cooler than currently forecasted.
TONIGHT
Skies should start out clear tonight with a little haze of course from the smoke. After midnight, look for a few more mid and high clouds to start to role in, however skies should turn out no worse than partly cloudy. With a little more cloud cover late tonight, plus a little uptick in humidity and a light southwesterly wind flow, overnight lows shouldn’t get as cool as previous nights only dropping into the mid 50s.
THURSDAY
A cold front will drop out of the Great Lakes and slide through our area during the day on Thursday, but with little fanfare as it passes. Outside of some extra clouds mixing with the sunshine on Thursday, expect a mainly dry and also a warmer day, with highs into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Soak up the warmth while it's here, as things turn sharply cooler by the time the weekend arrives. That cold front could spark a stray shower or two anytime from Thursday evening through Friday, but most of the time remains dry and many of us won't see a drop of rain. And this small chance of a shower may be the only chance of any rain for at least the next week.
FRIDAY
Our cold front that dropped in from the north and west late Thursday will linger towards the coast Friday, drawing up some of the tropical moisture leftover from what is now Hurricane Sally in the Northern Gulf of Mexico. That moisture will likely stay well to our south and east over the lower Mid-Atlantic, but we can still expect mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures Friday, along with the lingering chance of a shower mainly early in the day as highs drop back into the upper 60s. That small chance of a shower later this week may be the only rain in the forecast at all for a while.
THIS WEEKEND
A new area of high pressure builds in and delivers an even cooler shot of air compared to the current incoming one. Expect lots of sunshine with daytime highs only in the mid to upper 60s and nighttime lows even deeper down into the 40s. Saturday may have some clouds early and a rather brisk breeze, while Sunday is sunny all day with lighter winds.