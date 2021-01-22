With less wind and less cold than Wednesday and without the snowflakes either, Thursday was a more pleasant mid-January day. There was a good deal of sunshine, a still brisk but less blustery breeze, and highs bounced back up to around 40 to 45 degrees for most of us. A similarly quiet day is on the way today, with times of sunshine and clouds and highs not far from 40 degrees, though a breeze will again add a bit of a chill. Be sure to soak up the relatively “mild” temperatures, because it may be our last 40-degree high for a while. Colder air rides some gusty winds into the area over the weekend, and that cold may have some staying power and last through most of next week. While the weekend looks cold and dry, there continues to be an increasing chance of some winter weather early next week, with a round of either snow or a wintry mix on the way later Monday into Tuesday for parts of the area. Some accumulating snow is possible across parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, although not a guarantee as it’s still unclear how our system will evolve and track.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
Just like every other day this week, today will be a bit breezy, with westerly winds around 10-20mph. Otherwise, it’s a fairly nice mid-winter day with highs around 40 degrees, though the breeze will keep feels like temperatures in the 30s for much of the day. We will start with a fair amount of sunshine this morning, however that will give way to increasing clouds by midday into the afternoon as a cold front moves in from our north and west. As the cold front tracks through, a passing snow shower, flurry, or sprinkle is possible, but nothing too widespread or long lasting is currently expected. Don’t be surprised however if a few heavier snow showers producing a quick dusting do occur around the evening rush, mainly across the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey.
TONIGHT
As our cold front slides off to our south and east, a lingering flurry or snow shower will remain possible during the evening before skies turn out partly cloudy with mainly dry conditions overnight. Breezes will stay up a bit, and lows will drop back into the low 20s. With that breeze factored in however, expect wind chill values to drop well back into the teens by the pre-dawn hours of Saturday.
THIS WEEKEND
Canadian high pressure builds in for the weekend, with a pair of partly to mostly sunny and mostly dry days. The coldest air so far in 2021 however will also settle in, with daytime highs Saturday only topping out around 30 degrees, and around freezing (32°) on Sunday. Strong northwest winds on Saturday, which will likely gust over 30mph, will keep wind chills well below freezing throughout the day. While breezes linger into Sunday, they won’t be as gusty as high pressure builds closer. Overnight lows drop into the upper teens and low 20s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The ingredients still appear to be on the table for some winter weather later Monday into Tuesday, with plenty of cold and dry air to our north, and a storm sliding by to our south with plenty of moisture. While this doesn’t look to be a major storm at this point, we’ll still have the opportunity for that moisture to override the cold air, and some snow, or a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to develop as a result. Some snow accumulations are possible throughout some of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but that depends on the track of the storm and whether it’s all snow or a wintry mix. The forecast picture will hopefully come into better focus over the weekend, so stay tuned. For now, we’ll continue with the chance of some winter weather late Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday, as we’ve had in the forecast since the week began. Regardless, cold temperatures look to remain in place through most of next week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: