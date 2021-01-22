We’re now 22 days into January, and so far this month, 2 out of every 3 days have seen high temperatures above 40 degrees. That’s 14 of 22 January days so far, including 8 of the last 9. Remember, 40 degrees is fairly mild for the middle of winter, as our average January high should be in the mid 30s. But we’re about to get a temperature reality check, starting this weekend and likely lasting for the foreseeable future, as a long-lasting shot of colder air will settle in for the foreseeable future. And looking ahead to the next seven days, none of them will approach or rise above the 40° mark. While not bitterly cold, it will be consistent cold through next week. While the weekend is cold and dry, and in the case of Saturday quite windy, early next week looks increasingly likely to bring the most widespread winter weather we’ve seen so far in 2021. While not a major winter storm, at least several inches of accumulating snow looks likely for much of the area late Monday into Tuesday, although some uncertainty still exists as to exactly how much may fall.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A cold front slides offshore overnight, with a rain or snow shower out ahead of it through this evening, and partly cloudy skies and brisk breezes in its wake. Expect overnight lows to drop into the low to mid 20s, with a chilly northwest breeze dropping wind chills into the teens later at night.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend will certainly look nice with partly sunny skies on Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday, but the feel won’t be as nice. Despite the dry weather and a good deal of sunshine, highs will struggle to make the 30 degree mark on Saturday, and hover around freezing (32°) on Sunday. Brisk winds will continue, keeping wind chills well below freezing throughout the weekend. Saturday will be the windier of the two days, with gusts from 30 to 40 miles-per-hour, while winds remain brisk but diminish some by Sunday. Nighttime lows will drop into the teen Saturday night, with single digit wind chills likely.
MONDAY INTO TUESDAY
The ingredients look to come together for some widespread wintry weather later Monday into Tuesday, with snow for most of us but a wintry mix possible across far southern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. Timing looks to see the wintry weather develop late Monday, be steadiest Monday night, then continue on and off into Tuesday. At least a few inches of snow looks likely for much of the area, with the potential for anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow the most likely outcome right now, depending on the track of the storm, intensity of the snow, and if any wintry mix factors in. We’ll have our first official snowfall forecast map for this event out Saturday afternoon, so stay tuned. While likely not be a major winter storm for the area, some widespread and impactful winter weather for later Monday into Tuesday looks increasingly likely, although the details still have to be ironed out.
WEDNESDAY
Behind any early week wintry weather, the middle of the week looks cold and mainly dry, with partly sunny skies, brisk breezes, and seasonably cold highs in the low to mid 30s. Brisk northerly winds will keep wind chills below freezing once again.
TRACK THE WEATHER: