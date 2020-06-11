The cold front that brought showers, heavy downpours, and a few thunderstorms to parts of the area during the day on Thursday will slowly work its way off the East Coast where it will stall out for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. As that front sits stalled out to our south and east, high pressure will slide into the region from eastern Canada for Friday and Saturday. This will result in a couple of sunnier and mainly dry days with less humidity and near or slightly above average temperatures for mid-June. With that said, a weakening cold front will approach the area from the Great Lakes Friday evening, but the showers along this front are expected to stay near or north of Interstate 80 and near or west of Interstate 81. As the weekend rolls on, we'll see that stalled out front off the coast start inching its way back to the northwest and interact with an upper-level trough that will be lingering over the Northeast since Friday. This interaction will at least result in cloudier skies and showers developing as we head into the second half of the weekend. However, it may also result in a cut-off low developing over the Mid-Atlantic by Monday that then lingers well into next week. The best-case scenario is that the aforementioned high over Eastern Canada can build eastward into New England by Monday and suppress the unsettled weather to our south. Either way, Sunday and into early next week appear to bring cooler than normal days across the area, which means middle and possibly low 70s.
TONIGHT
Our post-cold front northwesterly wind will continue to usher in drier and more comfortable air overnight. Dew points will drop back through the 50s and skies should turn out clear to partly cloudy by daybreak on Friday. Thanks to this setup, lows should drop back to more comfortable levels in the upper 50s. This means it will be a good night to give the air conditioning units a break and open up the windows.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
High pressure will build in from Canada and lead to less heat and humidity behind our front, which will hang out off the East Coast into the weekend. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday with just the slight chance of a shower later in the day north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Saturday will start with sunshine before some clouds increase later in the day, but also looks mostly dry. Highs will be seasonably warm in the low to mid 80s on Friday, and ease back a bit and closer to 80 degrees on Saturday. With a possibly unsettled stretch of weather setting up late in the weekend and early next week, Friday and Saturday are likely the nicest overall days of the forecast.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Later in the weekend, a trough, or dip in the jet stream, will dig in and set up shop over the Great Lakes and Northeast, perhaps lasting through the first half of next week. There's even the chance a cut-off low could form by then as well around the Mid-Atlantic. Remember we had one a few weeks back, and they are notoriously hard to predict. If and where that sets up will determine if Sunday into next week is fairly dry and comfortable with a good amount of sunshine, or something a bit more unsettled. For now, after a mainly dry Friday and Saturday, the forecast is for more clouds and a daily chance of a few showers in a muddled weather pattern. There is the chance that the cut-off low forms and sits far enough south over the Mid-Atlantic and high pressure to our north builds in, in which case most of the wet weather stays or eventually settles to our south, but that's still highly uncertain at this point. That would be the aforementioned best case scenario for drying things out quicker as next week develops