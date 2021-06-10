The day began with a sunrise solar eclipse, which gave those that were lucky enough to see it a rare view of a "crescent sun" as 70% of the sun was eclipsed by the moon as it rose around 5:30am this morning. Whether or not you saw the rare astronomical sight, you certainly felt the more comfortable air filter in during the day Thursday. While it was still warm with highs in the low to mid 80s, it was less hot and noticeably less humid than we've been since last weekend. The comfort continues to become established tonight and Friday, although more clouds come back for Friday and a few showers can't be ruled out, especially south and west from the Lehigh Valley. After five straight days of near 90° highs Saturday through Wednesday, Friday may struggle to do much better than 70°. We'll settle in between those extremes for the weekend into early next week, with partly sunny skies and more seasonably warm and still fairly comfortable highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday through Tuesday. A pair of cold fronts may spark a shower or thunderstorm each of those four days, but much of the time remains dry. Some cooler mid 70s and a dry pattern arrives for the middle of next week.
TONIGHT
The humidity continues to lower overnight so expect a more comfortable night for sleeping, as skies start out partly cloudy but then trend mostly cloudy as clouds increase overnight. Lows will drop to near 60 degrees, as air conditioners get a welcome break after a busy week. A shower or two can't be ruled out towards sunrise, especially south of the Lehigh Valley.
FRIDAY
The week will end much cooler and comfier than it began, with highs only around 70 degrees on Friday, thanks to mostly cloudy skies and a light onshore breeze. While much of the day remains dry, a few showers are possible, more likely the farther south and west from the Lehigh Valley you travel. Likewise, areas farther north across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey have the best chance for dry weather with a little more sun possible too.
THIS WEEKEND
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, with highs bouncing back closer to seasonable levels after our cool Friday. Highs will return to the upper 70s each afternoon, with a shower or thunderstorm possible either day but more likely on Sunday as the first of two cold fronts approach from the northwest. Much of the time remains dry with tolerable humidity levels, and certainly less hot and sticky than last weekend was.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The partly sunny, seasonably warm, and mainly dry forecast should apply for Monday and Tuesday as well, with a shower or thunderstorm remaining possible either day. Temperatures inch up to around 80 to 85 degrees, about where we should be for mid-June. We'll await a second cold front to come through later Tuesday to knock temperatures back into the mid 70s mid-week and also get rid of our small but daily rain chances by then as well.
TRACK THE WEATHER: