Weather Alert

NJZ001-007-008-PAZ060>062-090200- /O.CON.KPHI.FF.A.0003.000000T0000Z-200709T0200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 352 PM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern New Jersey and east central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in northern New Jersey, Morris, Sussex, and Warren. In east central Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening * Slow moving storms are expected to gradually push south and east along outflow boundaries through the afternoon across portions of the Lehigh Valley and into northwestern New Jersey. Slow storm motion and high rainfall rates may result in flash flooding. Several rainfall reports over 1-2 inches have already been received. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that there is the potential for flash flooding which can be life-threatening. Heavy rain is expected to occur over a short period of time. Rapidly rising flood waters may quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage. Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties. Please monitor the forecast, especially if you live in a location that is prone to flooding. Be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued for your area. && $$