Mother Nature saved the best for last this week, with abundant sunshine and the mildest temperatures so far this week and in some cases this year. Sure, it was a little breezy, but we can thank the mild southwest breezes for the warmth. We'll keep the mild and breezy weather for one more day on Saturday, even with some cloudier intervals at times. Besides a spotty rain shower tonight, we're mainly dry through the first half of the weekend, and some of us may remain mostly dry all weekend long. However, there are some big changes coming Saturday night into Sunday. Let's start with the cold, since that's a guarantee and will be felt by everyone. After highs back up in the mid 50s on Saturday, a much colder Sunday will see highs struggle to reach freezing (32°). Then there's the chance of some snow, but it's admittedly a small chance for most of us, with the better opportunity for a little ground whitening light snow south and east of the Lehigh Valley, and especially closer to the shore. (Where have we heard that before this winter?) So outside of a little light snow or some flurries late Saturday night and Sunday morning, it's cold, brisk, but dry into early next week. But after a three day shot of cold, the mild weather promptly returns later next week, and highs may make a run at 60 degrees come Thursday before some rain arrives to wrap up the week.
TONIGHT
Our Friday night will be a partly to occasionally mostly cloudy one, with a brisk southwest breeze and those clouds keeping temperatures quite mild for a mid to late winter night. Lows will remain in the low 40s, where we should be for a typical high temperature this time of year. While It's mainly dry, a passing rain shower or two is possible in a few spots late tonight.
SATURDAY
We'll sneak in one more mild day on Saturday, although there will be some cloudier intervals at times and there will be more wind than today. Look for a mix of clouds and some sunshine, with a west to northwest wind increasing to 15-25mph as a cold front slides through. It should come through mostly dry, with highs back up in the mid 50s for one final day before the next shot of cold arrives. Clouds thicken Saturday night and a little light snow is possible later at night, especially the closer to the shore you travel points south and east from the Lehigh Valley.
SUNDAY
A weak low pressure will slide by far enough offshore to just graze our area with a little light snow Sunday morning, especially from the I-95 corridor to the shore, where the best chance of a few inches of light snow will be. For everyone else, a coating is possible before any morning light snow departs and some clearing arrives in the afternoon. It will be brisk and sharply colder than the preceding days, with highs only in the low 30s with a brisk breeze keeping wind chills well below freezing all day and night.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Dry but cold are the two weather words for Valentine's Day into early next week. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies, a brisk northwest breeze, and colder than average highs in the mid 20s on Monday, then mid 30s on Tuesday. The cold will be ours for only three days, with our next surge of mild air arriving on Wednesday.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The warmth promptly returns later next week, with highs back in the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday, then upper 50s to even low 60s on Thursday. We're dry through the middle of the week, before some steadier rain may arrive Thursday night into part of Friday. It will be all rain, with Friday's highs also up in the 50s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: