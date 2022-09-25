Sunday afternoon's rain showers came before an advancing cold front swirling around a large system above the Great Lakes. The passage of this front dries us out and cools us down most of next week as cooler than average temperatures look to be the rule most days. Our average high for late September should be in the mid 70s, and we'll be in the 60s. So partly sunny, brisk, and cool weather will be the trend most of next week. While Ian will be the BIG story this week along the Gulf Coast the exact track is still far from certain. Depending on where it makes a landfall and its interaction with a trough to our north, its inland path will affect next weekend's weather, either directly from the storm's moisture, or indirectly from the flow around the system as it passes to our south or east.
TONIGHT As the wet weather wraps, clouds and showers will linger early. However, dry weather will partially clear us out. It will stay breezy and become cooler overnight. Lows will be in the mid 50s.
MONDAY The storm system to our northwest will keep the weather more unsettled in northern PA and southern NY. That means more clouds for the Poconos and nothing more than a stray shower down into the Lehigh Valley. Areas to the south will see increasing periods of sun. It will be a breezy afternoon with temperatures around 72.
THE UPCOMING WEEK
We'll start the work week with a mix of clouds and sun, albeit still cool and also rather breezy. Highs will be steady in the 60s with nights in the 40s which while cool for this time of year. By the end of the week, we'll be watching to our south to see where Ian goes. Depending on its track and intensity, we may have to contend with some leftover remnant rains from this system as we head into the weekend. For this complex weather system, patience will be key this week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: