Wednesday's weather left much to be desired, as we were socked in with abundant clouds, brisk onshore breezes, unseasonably cool temperatures in the low to mid 40s, and oh yeah, some light rain and drizzle. That being said, it wasn't as wet as it could have been, as low pressure tracked far enough to our south and east to keep the steadiest rain clear of our area. We were instead left with some spotty light rain at times with rainfall totals generally under 0.10", and therefore only a few hundredths of an inch of rain for most. As our second coastal low of the week zipped out to sea last night, rain came to an end in the evening, and skies partially cleared overnight allowing for some patchy fog to develop. Lows only dropped close to seasonable levels in the low 30s. The drying and clearing trend that started last night will continue into today. We'll get one more "in between" day to enjoy some dry, pleasant, and seasonably mild weather before the next chance of rain arrives. So far this week, it's been alternating between one wet day then one dry day. Starting Friday however, and continuing through Sunday, the rain chances look likely to be a fixture in the forecast every day. The combination of a front stalling out to our south later Friday into Saturday, and then another front approaching from the west on Sunday, means our weather will be rather unsettled through the final week of March.
TODAY
High pressure makes a brief return today and noses in enough to provide a dry and quiet day. After some patchy fog burns off early in the day, expect mostly sunny skies with just some occasional high clouds passing by. Milder afternoon highs will climb up to around 60 degrees, with a light southwest breeze ahead of our next cold front. Be sure to soak up a little sunshine while it lasts because a longer lived unsettled stretch looks to unfortunately last right through the upcoming weekend.
TONIGHT
A cold front stretching from eastern Canada down through the Great Lakes and into the Midwest will slowly be approaching our region tonight. At the same time, high pressure that had our back during the daytime Thursday will be heading out to sea. The result will be skies clouding up, and we can expect a wave of rain to move back into the area after midnight. Overnight lows will be mild only dropping into the low and mid 40s.
FRIDAY
The aforementioned cold front will slide through early in the day and bring an area of primarily morning rain with it as it does. Rainfall amounts look mostly light, with anywhere from 0.05" to 0.25" expected as our front passes through and then stalls out somewhere to our south. Meanwhile, high pressure may nose in enough from the north later in the day to dry things out. While mostly cloudy skies are expected through midday, the clouds could break or brighten for a little afternoon sunshine. Despite the damp start, temperatures inch up a few degrees with highs creeping all the way up into the mid 60s later in the afternoon.
SATURDAY
Our stalled out cold front well to our south begins to lift back north as a warm front, and an expanding area of rain will lift north along with it. We can expect some steadier rain to overspread the area from southwest to northeast on Saturday, likely the wetter of the two weekend days, as a result. Thanks to the clouds, raindrops, and easterly winds on the cooler side of our warm front, it's another cool day Saturday with highs returning to around 50 degrees, our third and thankfully final cool day of the week. Some rain or occasional showers will then continue into Saturday night. Rainfall amounts at this time look to be higher than Friday generally averaging between 0.25" to 0.50", with the highest totals west of the Lehigh Valley and lighter totals farther east.
SUNDAY
It's an unsettled end to an unsettled weekend, with mostly cloudy skies and some morning rain tapering to a few showers later in the day. Sunday morning appears wetter than the afternoon, but the shower chances will linger as a cold front approaches from the west. While some warmth will try to surge up ahead of that front, we may never get rid of the clouds, an east to southeast onshore wind flow, and some raindrops to allow us to fully break into this brief surge of warmth to our south. While the temperature forecast is tricky and could be anywhere from the low 50s to around 70 degrees, right now our forecast puts the highs in the low 60s and awaits further guidance.
MONDAY
The cold front that tracks in Sunday will move offshore for Monday taking the brief surge of warmth that was streaming up the Eastern Seaboard with it. Granted, there's not really a significantly cooler air mass coming in behind the front, so highs Monday are still expected to reach several degrees above normal in the upper 50s. We also should get back to much drier times and more in the way of sunshine, however an upper level trough sitting over the region will keep scattered clouds around as well as a slight chance for a shower. Winds out of the northwest will also be a little gusty on occasion.