We won't sugarcoat it, over the past two weeks, it's been really tough to find a perfect weather day. Frequent showers, a flurry of frost and freeze headlines, and cooler than normal temperatures have plagued the weather pattern. Then there's today... While still flawed by morning fog and late-day clouds, Saturday will be the closest to perfect we'll get until Tuesday. Both of these days feature a little sunshine and a little warmth, a duo that's pretty rare as of late. Tucked in between our decent weather days is another soaking rain in store later Saturday night into early Monday. And there's plenty more where that came from later next week into next weekend.
SHORT TERM FORECAST
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
Saturday is the calm between storms, and by default the better and brighter weekend day. Weak high pressure noses in from Canada just enough to deliver a dry day, with some patchy morning fog giving way to a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Saturday is one of the few exceptions to the cool rule through early next week, as that morning sun is enough to boost temperatures into the mid 60s, a seasonably mild late April day for a change. Enjoy some sun and the relative warmth, as it is fleeting. Another round of rain overspreads the area Saturday night from southwest to northeast.
SUNDAY
Low pressure over the Ohio Valley reorganizes off the New Jersey and Delaware coast Sunday into Monday, spreading another round of occasional rain and drizzle our way later Saturday night through Sunday, with some dampness even lingering into early Monday as well. With the low passing just to our south, the northern mid-Atlantic stays on the cooler side of this storm as well, with highs only in the low 50s and another 0.50" for many with locally up to 1.00" of rain possible for much of the area. Sunday looks to feature the wettest weather, with rain tapering to some scattered showers and drizzle Sunday night. It will be increasingly windy, too, with an east to northeast breeze adding to the raw nature of the day, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour possible.
MONDAY
Our Sunday storm may be slow to depart, which means clouds and a little wrap around moisture may linger for part of the day on Monday. The steadier rain is long gone...but mostly cloudy skies, brisk north to northwest winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour, and a few showers or some drizzle may linger through late morning. It could be just cold enough for a few late April snowflakes as well in the Poconos, again mostly in the morning. The afternoon looks drier, but the clouds, winds, and cool temperatures will stubbornly remain. Highs will again only be in the low 50s, but the feels like temperatures likely remain in the 30s and 40s given the gusty winds.
TUESDAY
Finally, a brighter day following a couple of damp weather days. Sunshine will mix with some clouds through the afternoon as temperatures climb to or just past the 60 degree mark. It's still a cooler than normal day, but relatively speaking, it's mild compared to where we've been.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
So long sunshine, hello increasing clouds. Another storm heads our direction, sliding out of the Great Lakes and into the Northeast Wednesday into Thursday. First, we're dealing with the warm front Wednesday, leading to some spotty showers in the afternoon and plenty of clouds. The cold front approaches later Wednesday night through Thursday with a soaking rain and even rumbles of thunder, before that rain tapers to showers Thursday afternoon. Highs will hit the lower 60s both days with a noticeable breeze picking up with time.
