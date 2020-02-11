As the song suggests, "the sun will come out tomorrow," but we wouldn't bet our bottom dollar that it sticks around very long. A little sunshine Wednesday is tucked between two rounds of rain, one today and another Wednesday night into Thursday. While the second wave of precipitation may briefly begin as a wintry mix of snow and sleet from the Lehigh Valley northward Wednesday night, it goes to all rain before leaving much of a mark. This rain spills into the first half of Thursday with colder air arriving on its heels for Valentine's Day. Highs will hug the freezing mark Friday, and they're married to brisk northwest winds, making air feel more like 20 degrees or chillier during the day. Those winds may blow in a flurry and snow shower, but much of Friday and the weekend looks dry with temperatures rebounding to 40-something-degrees by Sunday.
TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY
We’ll finally get a chance to dry things out overnight and even partially clear things out as well as skies trend partly cloudy. It will be a little colder than the past few nights but still not all that cold for this time of year, with lows in the low 30s. Then we get to enjoy our brief window for some sunshine Wednesday, but only in the morning as clouds are likely to quickly increase and thicken by afternoon. Highs will again reach the mid 40s, making for another day of above average temperatures in a winter that has been full of them. Be sure to soak up the sunshine while you can, for another round of wet weather will soon follow.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY
Like so many other systems this winter, our next one will be mostly or entirely rain for much of the area, but there are exceptions. Along the Interstate 78 corridor, a brief period of snow or sleet is possible at the onset Wednesday evening, but should have no impact on travel and should quickly change to rain. Farther north into the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, it could be a few hours of snow, sleet, or even freezing rain, but a changeover to plain rain should eventually materialize as temperatures creep above freezing. Most of the rain falls overnight into early Thursday morning, before tapering off by or during the afternoon. The afternoon looks drier than the morning, and if we’re lucky, a little sun or at least some brightening is possible late in the day. Highs may inch up above 50 degrees later Thursday ahead of a cold front that will deliver a rare shot of genuinely cold air by the end of the week.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
A partly sunny but blustery and cold, very cold by this winter’s standards, is on the way for Valentine’s Day. Highs may struggle to kiss the freezing mark (32°), something we’ve seldom done this winter as only two days this season have failed to reach freezing. Factor in a brisk northwest breeze and wind chills will remain well below freezing all day, as overnight lows drop into the low teens and wind chills may approach zero. Outside of some flurries early Friday, it should remain dry albeit blustery and cold. High pressure builds in Saturday and relaxes the wind, but it stays cold to start the weekend before our next warm up begins.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Besides an early rain or snow shower Sunday as a weak disturbance passes by to our north, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine through the rest of the President’s Day holiday weekend. Remember our next warming trend is always in sight this winter, and that next warm up begins on Sunday with highs rebounding into the mid 40s after a seasonably cold start in the mid 20s. Monday could fare even better temperature-wise, as highs flirt with 50 degrees. Tuesday could likewise reach the 50-degree mark, but will also bring our next chance of rain.