Our weather continues to be influenced by a large area of high pressure which originated over Canada and is now slowly working its way off the Northeast coastline. Normally, a shot of Canadian air this time of year would lead to deep blue skies. However, thanks to the presence of high altitude smoke from those western wildfires thousands of miles away, hazy sunshine and milky skies continue to be the rule of an otherwise nice day.
Southwest winds on the back side of our high pressure system allowed highs to climb back into the low 70s Wednesday, and today warms up even more as highs climb well into the 70s. Some clouds will increase today thanks to a combination of an approaching cold front from our north and west and the remnants of Sally moving by well to our south, but as far as rainfall goes, nothing more than a brief shower or two can be expected tonight into early Friday.
The bigger impact will be what comes behind our cold front. Another strong area of Canadian high pressure delivers an even stronger and longer lasting shot of cool air for the upcoming weekend, which looks sunny and dry but with more of an October feel. The remnant steady rains of Sally, which made landfall in Alabama early Wednesday, will stay off to our south and east and get swept out into the Atlantic Ocean.
TODAY
We’re not starting the day as cool as the last couple as the region saw some increasing clouds late last night combining with a little uptick in the dew points. This combination meant lows dropped to more seasonable levels only down in the low to mid 50s. Once again, similar to the last couple mornings, a few isolated spots will see a little fog which shouldn’t take long to mix out after sunrise.
A cold front will drop out of the Great Lakes and slide through our area during the day today, but with little fanfare as it passes. Outside of some extra clouds mixing with the sunshine today (some of these clouds will also be high clouds moving up from our south well out ahead of the remnants of Sally), expect a mainly dry and also a warmer day, with highs returning to the mid and upper 70s. We should also point out that yet again, any sunshine will be hazy thanks to the smoke high up from the western wildfires.
Soak up the warmth today while it's here, as things turn sharply cooler by the time the weekend arrives.
The aforementioned cold front could spark a stray shower or two anytime from Thursday evening through Friday, but most of the time remains dry and many of us won't see a drop of rain. The best chance for a few showers will be farther southeast you travel, especially from the Delaware Valley and towards the shore. And this small chance of a shower may be the only chance of any rain for at least the next week.
TONIGHT
Skies will continue to turn rather cloudy tonight as our cold front drops in from the north and west and the remnants of Sally continue tracking northeastward over the Carolinas. Any real steady rains with Sally should stay well to our south and east, but it’s not entirely out of the question that some areas south and east of Interstate 95, especially closer to the coast, see a little period of steady rain overnight.
For the large majority of our region however, we should see nothing more than a stray shower courtesy of the cold front tracking through. Overnight lows should dip into the mid 50s.
FRIDAY
While the northern fringes of Sally's leftover moisture may clip areas south and east of the Interstate 95 corridor and especially the shore with a touch of light rain, most of us remain dry on Friday with clouds and a few primarily morning showers giving way to drier and brighter weather with some sun later in the day.
It will turn a little breezy and noticeably cooler compared to Thursday, with highs mainly in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
A new area of high pressure builds in and delivers an even cooler shot of air compared to the last one. Expect lots of sunshine with daytime highs only in the mid to upper 60s and nighttime lows even deeper down into the 40s. Brisk breezes will add to the chilly air on Saturday, while winds diminish Sunday as high pressure continues to build in.
BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK
Our cool Canadian high pressure system will remain well in control to kick off next week leading to an abundance of sunshine once more on Monday. Winds should ease up a bit to start next week, but with a northerly flow, we will still see temperatures running several degrees below normal for this time of the year. Look for highs Monday to only reach the mid and upper 60s, and lows Monday night should once again drop well down into the 40s.