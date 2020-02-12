In the world of weather economics these past two weeks, the demand for sunshine has been high yet the supply has been low. Meaning that when Mother Nature does decide to stock the shelves with a little Vitamin D, it's a real hot commodity. That will be the case early Wednesday before yet another storm moves into the northern mid-Atlantic at a cloudy and occasionally wet cost. Precipitation overspreads the area a few hours after sunset Wednesday and may briefly begin as a wintry mix of snow and ice the farther north you go, before going over to plain rain everywhere. That rain pours into the first part of Thursday before finally, a string of drier weather days follows for Friday into the weekend. Drier and brighter, but much colder, as highs hug the freezing mark on Valentine's Day before falling for the lower teens overnight. After one more cold weather fling Saturday, we'll get back together with mild air into next week.
WEDNESDAY
No, your eyes aren't deceiving you. That's a little bit of sunshine greeting you out the door Wednesday morning. Unfortunately, the window for sunshine is short before clouds quickly increase and thicken through the afternoon. Highs will once again climb into the middle and upper 40s, making for another day of above-average temperatures in a winter that has been full of them. Be sure to soak up the sunshine while you can, for another round of wet weather will soon follow.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY
Like so many other systems this winter, our next one will be mostly or entirely rain for much of the area, but there are exceptions. Along the Interstate 78 corridor, a brief period of snow or sleet is possible at the onset Wednesday evening, but should have no impact on travel and should quickly change to rain. Farther north into the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, it could be a few hours of snow, sleet, or even freezing rain, but a changeover to plain rain should eventually materialize as temperatures creep above freezing. A coating to an inch of snow and perhaps a hint of ice is possible in the normally colder higher elevations, but should get washed away later at night into Thursday. Most of the rain falls overnight into early Thursday morning, before tapering off by or during the afternoon. The afternoon looks drier than the morning, and if we’re lucky, a little sun or at least some brightening is possible late in the day. Highs may inch up above 50 degrees later Thursday ahead of a cold front that will deliver a rare shot of genuinely cold air by the end of the week.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
That's it. We're breaking up with spring and getting back together with winter, if only for a little while. A partly sunny but blustery and cold...very cold by this winter’s standards...February day is in store for Valentine’s Day. Highs may struggle to kiss the freezing mark (32°), something we’ve seldom done this winter as only two days this season have failed to reach freezing. Factor in a brisk northwest breeze and wind chills will remain well below freezing all day, as overnight lows drop into the low teens and wind chills may approach zero. Outside of some flurries Friday, it should remain dry albeit blustery and frigid. Perhaps Mother Nature's playing cupid, encouraging you to cuddle up to that loved one. High pressure builds in Saturday and relaxes the wind, but it stays cold to start the weekend before our next warm up begins.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Besides an early rain or snow shower Sunday as a weak disturbance passes by to our north, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine through the rest of the President’s Day holiday weekend. Remember our next warming trend is always in sight this winter, and that next warm up begins on Sunday with highs rebounding into the mid 40s after a seasonably cold start in the mid 20s. Monday could fare even better temperature-wise, as highs flirt with 50 degrees. Tuesday could likewise reach the 50-degree mark, but will also bring our next chance of rain.