While some of us woke up to a white day before Christmas, dreams of a white Christmas were dampened again this year by Mother Nature. Christmas Day started a little damp and dreary, but a mainly dry and mild afternoon maybe buoyed holiday spirits a bit. The holiday weekend wraps up for most of us on Sunday, as we welcome back the sunshine and fairly mild temperatures by late December standards, despite a brisk breeze at times. The rest of the week, and the rest of the year for that matter, looks "active", with a series of disturbances bringing the chance of unsettled weather at a fairly rapid pace, averaging every other day. So for now, that means Monday, Tuesday night into Wednesday, and then again Thursday may bring some wet weather. While rain is what likely falls from most of these disturbances, the air may be just cold enough on Monday for a light wintry mix and a slushy accumulation. Temperatures through the end of 2021 will be near or a little above average, with no bitter cold in the immediate future. Enjoy the rest of the holiday weekend!
TODAY
It will be a quiet and dry end to the holiday weekend as any early morning clouds quickly give way to partly to mostly sunny skies. As an added bonus, it will remain fairly mild for late December, with highs in the upper 40s. The one catch is the wind, as there will be a fairly brisk breeze throughout the day, from the northwest gusting up to 25mph, which may make it feel a bit cooler than it is.
TONIGHT
Skies should average out clear to partly cloudy overnight, with a seasonably cold low in the mid 20s, setting the stage for a little light wintry mix on Monday as our next in a series of fast moving disturbances zips through. The nighttime hours will remain dry however, with clouds increasing a bit towards dawn.
MONDAY
Another area of low pressure looks to approach the region from our west on Monday and drive a warm front into the region. The result will be yet again skies clouding up and another round of precipitation moving through the area. This time however, the air looks to be cold enough that when this precipitation arrives, it will come in the form of some snow and sleet. We expect this to arrive later Monday morning, then continue into the afternoon, eventually mixing with and even changing over to some light rain. A slushy coating to an inch of snow/sleet accumulation can't entirely be ruled out, but this storm system will only have very minor impacts. High temperatures Monday should eventually reach the upper 30s.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Tuesday looks to be mainly dry, although still mostly cloudy, with afternoon highs getting a little warmer back into the mid 40s. A front will be stalled just to our south Tuesday, and another wave of low pressure is expected to move along the boundary towards the region. At this time, it appears that low will send yet another round of rain our way Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with perhaps a bit of drying and clearing later Wednesday. Afternoon highs Wednesday are expected to stay mild for this time of the year reaching the upper 40s. More mild upper 40s for highs are expected Thursday as rather cloudy skies and a chance for some rain remains in the forecast thanks to a stalled front along the coast combined with an area of low pressure moving northward along the front.
