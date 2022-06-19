Hope all the dads had a terrific Father’s Day Sunday. It sure was a bright one out there today for dad, but once again, temperatures ran well below normal for this time of the year, and winds remained rather gusty adding an extra chill to the air. Highs Sunday only managed to reach the low to mid 70s which was at least a bit warmer compared to Saturday, but still well shy of normal highs in the low 80s for this time of the year. The good news is that temperatures do become more pleasant to start the new work week as plenty of sunshine and lighter winds will kick off Monday with afternoon highs returning to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Summer officially begins at 5:14am on Tuesday but don’t expect temperatures to really take off just yet. Latest forecast guidance has trended cloudier and cooler as we work through the middle portion of the week, so we now expect highs to remain in the 70s through at least Wednesday with chances for showers and a thunderstorm on the rise, certainly on Wednesday. By the end of the work week, we anticipate drier times with a return to more in the way of sunshine and high temperatures responding climbing several degrees into the 80s.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
High pressure will slowly build in from our west tonight gradually easing up our gusty winds. Skies will be clear, and it will be another refreshingly cool overnight as lows drop down to the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.
MONDAY
High pressure from the weekend will move overhead for Monday leading to lighter winds, no rain or storms, and mostly sunny skies. Humidity will remain comfortable, and afternoon high temperatures will return to more pleasant levels in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase Monday night, and a light shower may encroach on areas well west of the Lehigh Valley closer to sunrise Tuesday. With the increasing clouds Monday night, low temperatures won’t be as cool as previous nights only dropping down to either side of 60 degrees.
TUESDAY
High pressure will exit the region for Tuesday allowing a warm front to approach from our west. The front looks to remain to our west putting us on the cooler side with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers. High temperatures Tuesday are expected to remain in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
WEDNESDAY
The aforementioned warm front now appears as though it will get hung up to our west through at least Wednesday meaning that day now looks significantly cooler compared to previous forecasts with an easterly onshore wind flow. In fact we also expect a rather cloudy and unsettled day Wednesday as a wave of low pressure to our north tracks southward through the region along the warm front. The result looks to be scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout much of the day Wednesday with high temperatures remaining stuck in the mid to upper 70s. It will turn a bit muggier though.
THURSDAY
It’s a tough call right now as to whether or not the aforementioned warm front will make any headway through the region by Thursday. It’s possible the front will remain hung up to our west making for another quite cloudy day Thursday and not much change in temperatures. However at this time, we’ll lean towards a slightly warmer solution with clouds and some breaks of sun, still maybe a shower or thunderstorm, and afternoon highs getting back to around 80 degrees. We also think it will remain muggy similar to Wednesday.
FRIDAY
Guidance continues to trend dry and sunny for Friday as high pressure looks to return to the region. This means temperatures should finally really start to climb with highs expected to return to at least the middle 80s Friday. Humidity however is briefly expected to drop compared to the middle of the week. At this time indications are that temperatures and humidity will be on the rise throughout the weekend, with some 90s for highs not out of the question by Sunday.
