Back on Friday we were saying what a difference a day makes when plenty of sun returned and highs soared well into the 80s to around 90 degrees compared to Thursday’s cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s. Well again today we can say what a difference a day makes because afternoon temperatures ran a good 20 to 25 degrees cooler compared to Friday. Yes, many of us were stuck in the 60s throughout Saturday, with parts of the Poconos not even getting out of the 50s! These temperatures are more typical for early May. And not only that, we saw winds gusting up to between 30 and 35 miles-per-hour adding an extra chill to the air. Fortunately, Saturday was dry, just somewhat cloudy for a bit, before more sunshine started to break through the clouds late in the day. Tonight’s lows are expected to drop all the way down into the upper 40s with winds diminishing somewhat. Then for Father's Day Sunday and Juneteenth, it will be hard to find a cloud in sight as our breeze remains a little gusty at times, but afternoon high temperatures get a little warmer climbing back into the low and mid 70s. Highs will continue to climb well back into the 70s for Monday with a great start to the new work week featuring mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity values, and much less wind. Things turn unsettled by the middle to latter part of next week with more humidity and daily chances for a few showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday through Friday. Summer officially begins at 5:14am on Tuesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Pesky clouds from earlier in the day Saturday due to cold air aloft and upper level energy swinging through will gradually fall apart this evening as the upper level energy shifts a little further to our north and east. Skies should turn out mainly clear, and those gusty winds will ease up a little overnight as low temperatures dip down to some very cool levels for this time of the year. We expect upper 40s for lows. If you’ll be going out for an early breakfast with dad first thing Sunday morning, you are definitely going to have to wear a heavier jacket.
SUNDAY
Dads have been spoiled with a string of sunny and pleasant Father's Days of late. This one will follow suit, but will be notably cooler than most. High pressure will continue to have a broad influence on the weather across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast for the remainder of the weekend as the feature keeps building southward from Canada into the Great Lakes. The squeeze play between the high and a departing low pressure system over Atlantic Canada will keep a northwest wind gusty at times throughout Sunday, perhaps up to 35 miles-per-hour. This northwesterly flow will continue to keep temperatures running well below normal for this time of the year (typical highs should be in the low to mid 80s), however we do expect Sunday afternoon’s highs to at least get a little warmer compared to Saturday reaching the low to mid 70s. That should also come with more sunshine compared to Saturday, with likely hardly any clouds in sight. Sunday night should be another refreshingly cool one with clear skies, diminishing winds, and overnight lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.
MONDAY
High pressure from the weekend will move overhead for Monday leading to lighter winds and keeping our weather dry with mostly sunny skies. Humidity should remain comfortable, and afternoon high temperatures should get a little closer to more seasonable levels in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Enjoy the nice stuff while it lasts because it looks like as we progress through next week and kick off the official start to summer, the forecast will be turning a bit warmer, more humid, and more unsettled with classic summertime hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
High pressure will exit the region for Tuesday allowing a warm front to approach from our west. This will lead to mostly cloudy skies along with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. A more easterly onshore wind flow combined with the mostly cloudy skies will keep high temperatures in the upper 70s. The warm front should slowly push through by Wednesday allowing the region to break back into a warm sector. Winds should turn southwesterly, and this will increase humidity and bring high temperatures back into the low and mid 80s. We’ll also be tracking a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The forecast will remain seasonably warm and humid into Thursday as a cold front approaches from our north and west bringing another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs Thursday are expected to reach the low 80s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: