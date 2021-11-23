While there are some ups and downs with respect to our temperatures between now and the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there are no big storms that look to impact travel between now and next weekend. In fact, there's only one chance for some rain, and that will likely be Thanksgiving night while we sleep and digest. Granted, some late night Black Friday shoppers may get a little wet overnight Thursday night, but that rain should be light and relatively short-lived.
And while there are several shots of cold and wind in the forecast, it is a mainly dry stretch of weather, and as luck would have it, Thanksgiving Day itself is the mildest day of an otherwise rather chilly late November forecast.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
The two big travel days before Thanksgiving will be on the cold side, but both look to be dry with partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday.
It's Tuesday that gets the prize as the colder day, with highs only around 40 degrees. It will also be the windier day as well, with northwest winds keeping wind chills near or below freezing much of the day.
Winds relax on Wednesday and the cold will ease just a bit, with still chilly but not as cold highs in the mid 40s for the trip to grandma's house, or wherever your travels take you.
Tucked in between Tuesday night will be a very cold and clear night with lows in the low 20s.
THANKSGIVING DAY AND NIGHT
We can all be thankful for a nice Thanksgiving Day weather-wise, the mildest day of an otherwise cold forecast. Look for partly sunny skies, with an increase in clouds late in the day, and our only day above 50 degrees this entire forecast.
Highs should reach the low 50s, with a mix of sun and clouds and light winds.
As our next cold front approaches Thanksgiving night, a period of some light rain is likely, but not until well after sunset on Thursday and most likely from midnight to sunrise Friday morning.
FRIDAY
Some morning clouds and perhaps a few lingering showers around sunrise will give way to clearing skies on a windy and colder Black Friday afternoon.
Highs will be back in the mid 40s, and those blustery northwest winds will be back once again ushering in our latest shot of cold. That cold air will likely linger through the rest of the holiday weekend.