What a difference a day makes. After the last couple days featured near record warmth with highs around or just above 80 degrees, Sunday featured a return to reality as many only saw highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Not only that, but there was a stiff west to northwest breeze adding an extra chill to the air.
Sunday started rather sunny, but as the day wore on, we saw increasing amounts of cloud cover and there were even a few sprinkles or showers working from northwest to southeast across the region, mostly for the Interstate 78 corridor and points north.
As we kick off the new week, the brisk winds and cool temperatures will remain in place thanks to a trough in the jet stream remaining overtop of the region. Skies should become sunnier as we move into the middle of the week, and high temperatures will gradually rebound as well as our trough with the jet stream gradually gets replaced by a ridge. Winds should also gradually lighten up during the period as well.
High pressure will be well in control through Thursday keeping our weather dry, then a cold front is expected to move through Thursday night possibly sparking a few showers. Cool temperatures will return behind this front just in time for next weekend.
MONDAY
A deep trough with the jet stream will be well entrenched over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast for Monday, and this in combination with a continued northwesterly wind flow will keep high temperatures below normal only in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. That northwest wind will also remain brisk with gusts up to 25 miles-per-hour possible adding an extra chill to the air.
Similar to Sunday, you’ll likely see a case of where Monday starts off rather sunny, but then turns somewhat cloudy during the afternoon with even a shower or two popping up, primarily in the Poconos or far northern New Jersey.
Expect any showers and clouds to gradually fade away Monday evening giving way to a moonlit sky overnight. Lows once again Monday night will drop to chilly levels in the low 40s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
We tone down the wind, increase the sunshine, and finally have that quintessential fall weather that many love this time of year. Our deep trough with the jet stream from the start of the week will lift away to the north and east while surface high pressure gradually builds by to our south.
This means comfortably milder and sunnier days with highs back to more seasonable levels Tuesday in the mid 60s, and then in the low 70s for Wednesday.
Night times will be clear, cool, and crisp with lows in the mid to upper 40s. We will stay dry through the middle of the week.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Much of the daytime Thursday should remain dry as high pressure moving off the coast still remains in control. A southwesterly wind flow around the backside of the high should keep afternoon high temperatures mild for this time of the year in the low to mid 70s.
A little more cloud cover is expected to mix with sunshine Thursday as a cold front slowly approaches from our west.
That front will be our next weather maker bringing the chance for a few showers Thursday night, however it certainly doesn’t look to be anything that amounts to much.
Behind the cold front, any showers look to fall apart by the daytime Friday with any leftover activity either occurring offshore or well away to the north and west.
Skies should turn out partly sunny Friday, and high temperatures will drop back to more seasonable levels in the mid 60s. Expect even cooler weather for the weekend as highs are expected to get stuck in the 50s.