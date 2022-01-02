Sunday certainly was no where near as wet as Saturday was, however it was still just as cloudy and mild, with highs between 55 and 60 degrees, despite the lack of sunshine. We've had these stubborn clouds blanketing our skies for about a week, and Sunday was yet another gray day. There was a little drizzle and fog this morning, and a few scattered rain showers during the day, but overall it was much drier compared to Saturday. A cold front will sweep any showers and the warmth away this evening, as much colder air comes in overnight into Monday. It's a cold start to the new week on Monday with below freezing wind chills all day for everyone, and some snow too, but not for all. A southern sliding storm will bring accumulating snow towards the shore, with areas south and east of Interstate 95 most likely to see some snow, and the South Jersey and Delaware coasts getting the most. After a quiet mid-week, there's another chance of snow in the forecast come Thursday night and early Friday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies should remain mostly cloudy overnight as gusty northwest winds behind our cold front deliver the main push of the well advertised much colder air. There might be a stray sprinkle/shower early on thanks to our cold front moving through, however for many, it will be dry for a while tonight. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s, and wind chills will drop as low as the teens. Some light rain and snow is possible late at night towards the Delaware Valley and points south and east towards the South Jersey and Delaware beaches.
MONDAY
It will be a much colder day for all, and a rare snowy day for some, as it will finally feel and in some cases look like winter to start the new week. Let's talk temperatures first, as highs are only expected to climb to around 30 degrees on Monday, more than 20 degrees colder than where we were this weekend. Factor in a brisk northwest breeze, and wind chills will be in the teens and twenties throughout the day. Then we have the snow, as a storm has trended north at the last minute to significantly up snow chances for areas closer to the shore. This will be a South Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland "special", meaning these areas get an accumulating and even plowable snow, while areas farther north and west get nothing, except maybe some flurries. There will be a sharp cutoff to the snow, likely somewhere around the Interstate 95 corridor, thanks to lots of dry air to our north. So the Poconos may see some sun throughout the day, the Lehigh Valley and Berks County maybe some flurries, some lighter snows towards the Delaware Valley, and then some steadier snows closer to the shore. The National Weather Service has placed the south Jersey Shore under Winter Storm Warnings for significant impacts from snow, while Northwestern Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Salem, New Castle, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties are under Winter Weather Advisories for minor to moderate impacts from snow. Everyone is cold on Monday, but not everyone will see snow.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Thankfully, Monday's brutal shot of cold will be short lived, so the chill eases through the middle of next week. We'll also finally see a mostly sunny day on Tuesday, the first since last Sunday, some 9 days ago. Winds will be lighter but it will still be seasonably chilly, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. The cold eases further on Wednesday as highs reach the low to mid 40s for a day, but we'll likely see the mostly cloudy skies return. Thursday will be another dry and pleasant day to wrap up a quiet mid-week, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds expected.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
More cold and breezy weather is due in later this week, and we'll watch another fast moving storm that could deliver some snow to the area Thursday night and Friday morning. Snow chances will be tied to the track that this storm will take, how fast it is moving, and how organized it can get as it races through the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast later this week. While a major storm is not likely, some accumulating snow is possible if the pieces come together just right. Stay tuned throughout the week ahead for plenty more updates
