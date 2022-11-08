We're now 8 days into November, and for the first time all month, it actually feels like November! Instead of the 70-something-degree highs that were abundant the first week of the month, Election Day was sunny but seasonably cool, with highs around 55-60° with a brisk breeze adding a chill. We'll keep the cool sunshine the next few days and tone down those breezes, and even see temperatures inch back into the low 60s come Thursday, the pick day of the forecast. Even milder air arrives on Friday, but it comes with a price, and that price is named Nicole. The remnant rain and wind from what could be Hurricane Nicole as it strikes the East Coast of Florida early Thursday will zip up the coast Friday into Saturday, delivering a round of heavy rain with some gusty winds and even a severe thunderstorm or two. The wettest weather is likely later Friday or Friday night, with clearing and windy weather for the weekend, with a shot of cold air arriving late in the weekend and early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Election night will be a clear and chilly one, with lows down around 30 degrees, certainly much colder than the 60-something-degree nights we enjoyed over the weekend. It finally feels like November should, with even colder temperatures slated to arrive early next week.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
This will be the calm before our late week storm, with a pair of mostly sunny and seasonable days, as the brisk winds of the last few days also relax. Let's call it seasonably cool on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s, then seasonably mild on Thursday as highs inch up a few degrees into the low 60s. Both days are dry and pleasant, with Thursday likely the nicest of the forecast.
FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT
The remnant rain and wind from what will likely be Hurricane Nicole will head up the coast, in a weaker but still impactful form on Friday. Expect some occasional rain to increase throughout the day, though it may not rain the entire day. It will become increasingly windy too, especially closer to the shore. On the plus side, it will be the mildest day of the forecast, with highs up in the mid 60s and overnight lows Friday night likely not far from 60 degrees. 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible, with 3"+ likely to the west of the track of the low pressure that was once Nicole. Right now, the heaviest rain looks to set up over central and western Pennsylvania, but still a good soaking looks likely for many here. To the right of the track, it will be windiest and we'll also see the threat for a few gusty and even rare severe November t-storms late Friday or Friday night. Stay tuned for specifics, which will depend on the track and speed the remnants of Nicole end up taking.
SATURDAY
Since the remnants of Nicole will be trekking pretty fast up the East Coast and then up into Canada, we may clear out and dry out on Saturday throughout the day. There may be some clouds and showers leftover early, especially east of the Lehigh Valley, but expect clearing and drying to take place. It will still be mild with highs around 60 degrees, but get ready for some gusty west to northwest winds behind our departing storm, and those winds will eventually usher in some much colder air as early as Sunday.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
While it looks quiet to wrap up the weekend and start the new work week, it also looks quite chilly, both compared to average and especially when compared with how we started the month. Look for partly sunny skies but brisk and unseasonably cold weather with highs only in the mid 40s, and overnight lows perhaps dipping into the upper 20s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: