We'll continue this nice dry stretch of weather for Wednesday too thanks to high pressure overhead! Our next chance for any shower or thunderstorm activity doesn't arrive until late Thursday into Friday ahead of our next cold front. Until then, our attention shifts from the wet to the hot, as near 90° high temperatures are expected each of the next three afternoons through the end of the week. All the while, we'll keep the high humidity and tropical air mass in place. Our late week front will squash the hottest and most humid weather to our south heading into the weekend, as highs back down closer to 80 degrees by Saturday and Sunday. While the heat backs off, that front may remain close enough for a few showers or a thunderstorm to remain in the forecast over the final weekend of August.
TONIGHT
Skies will remain mostly clear this evening and overnight amid somewhat comfortable temperatures mainly falling to the middle and upper 60s. It'll be muggy also but certainly tolerable with a nice breeze. A great night for dinner outside! Patchy fog may form late tonight and into tomorrow morning, but it shouldn't be a widespread problem.
WEDNESDAY
It'll be another hot and humid day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Still a good forecast to continue drying out from a wet past couple of days. However, with dew points mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s, even a few mid-70s, it will likely feel like the middle and upper 90s. Take it easy outside.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
We'll get back to a classic summery pattern now with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm popping up mainly in the afternoon and evening Thursday. With a cold front due in sometime Thursday night, we'll keep a shower or thunderstorm chance into Friday in case the front is slow in clearing the area. It'll still be hot and humid both days, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
THE WEEKEND
Some uncertainty still lies as we head into the weekend. If the aforementioned front stalls just to our south or west later Friday and into the weekend, some unsettled weather may linger with that meddlesome front not too far away. So for now, we'll keep the chance for an isolated or stray shower or storm both days but some relief is coming this weekend behind the front with lower humidity and more comfy temperatures!
